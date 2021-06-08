Industrial Gases Market to Reach USD 148.16 Billion in 2028, Expansion of Oil and Gas Industry to Augment Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global industrial gases market is set to gain traction from the high demand for crude oil and the urgent need to refine it for usage in various applications. At the same time, the expansion of the oil and gas industry would affect growth positively. As per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the total imports of crude oil in 2019 were 6,801,000 barrels per day (b/d). Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a report, titled, “ Industrial Gases Market Size, Share and COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Gas Type (Oxygen, Nitrogen, Carbon Dioxide, Hydrogen, Argon, and Others), By Application (Packaging, Coolant, Carbonation, Cryogenic, Cutting & Welding, Laboratory, Air Separation, and Others), By End User (Metallurgy, Healthcare, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Oil & Gas, Power, Pulp and Paper, Electronics, Water Treatment, Mining, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028.” As per the report, the market size was USD 88.05 billion in 2020. It is projected to grow from USD 91.29 billion in 2021 to USD 148.16 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period.

Request to Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-gases-market-101728

COVID-19 Pandemic: Shutdown of Facilities and Unavailability of Laborers to Impact Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the unavailability of laborers and low demand for industrial gases from end-users because of the complete shutdown of manufacturing facilities and nationwide lockdown measures. Besides, the usage of crude oil has reduced drastically because of the pandemic, thereby creating very less prices of the same. Our research reports will help you overcome this situation by choosing the right strategy.

Segmentation-

Oxygen Segments Earned 28.4% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the gas type, the market is divided into oxygen, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, argon, and others. Out of these, the oxygen segment generated 28.4% in terms of the industrial gases market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing usage in a wide range of industries, such as petroleum, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, chemicals, and healthcare.

Report Coverage-

The report involved four notable activities in projecting the current size of this industry. Exhaustive secondary research was conducted to gather data about the parent and peer markets. Our next step included primary research to authenticate these sizing, assumptions, and findings with numerous industry experts. We have also used bottom-up and top-down approaches to calculate the market size.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-gases-market-101728



Drivers & Restraints-

Surging Investments in Electronics and Metallurgy Industries to Boost Growth

Rising investments in electronics, metallurgy, food & beverages, and mining & metal sectors, especially in developing countries worldwide are set to propel the industrial gases market growth in the upcoming years. According to the World Investment Report 2018, for instance, in 2017, Asia Pacific invested approximately USD 476 billion of inflow from foreign direct investment. It was primarily focused on Singapore and China. However, the transportation, storage, and manufacturing of industrial type of gases revolve around numerous stringent governmental norms. It may hamper growth.

Regional Insights-

Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization to Help Asia Pacific Grow Significantly

Geographically, Asia Pacific held USD 28.31 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing industrialization and urbanization. Besides, the surging usage of this type of gases in the power, oil & gas, and healthcare industries is set to drive growth. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow because of the expansion of the food & beverage industry. Additionally, the high demand from the pharmaceutical industry would spur growth in this region.

Ask for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-gases-market-101728

Competitive Landscape-

Key Participants Focus on Gaining New Contracts to Supply Their In-house Products

The market contains numerous renowned companies that are persistently striving to gain a competitive edge. Most of them are focusing on bagging new contracts from reputed organizations for providing their in-house industrial gases. Below are the two latest industry developments:

March 2021 : Echo Energy Plc won two new contracts for selling industrial gases at considerable premiums. Both contracts have a timeline of 12 months and the company will begin selling gases from May 2021.

: Echo Energy Plc won two new contracts for selling industrial gases at considerable premiums. Both contracts have a timeline of 12 months and the company will begin selling gases from May 2021. April 2020: Air Liquide signed 11 new agreements with its industrial merchant customers. It would supply hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen for 10 years to its customers. This way, the company will be able to compete in the market.

A list of prominent manufacturers operating in the global market:

Air Liquide (France)

Air Products (United States)

Linde (Ireland)

Matheson Tri-Gas (United States)

Messer Group (Germany)

Gulf Cryo (Kuwait)

BASF (United States)

Southern Company Gas (United States)

Universal Industrial Gases (United States)

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases Ltd (India)

Bhuruka gases ltd (India)

Concorde-Corodex Group (UAE)

Dubai Industrial Gases (UAE)

Bristol Gases (UAE)

Quick Buy - Industrial Gases Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101728

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Gases Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Industrial Gases Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gas Type Oxygen Nitrogen Carbon Dioxide Hydrogen Argon Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Packaging Coolant Carbonation Cryogenic Air Separation Cutting & Welding Laboratory Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Metallurgy Healthcare Chemical Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Power Pulp and Paper Electronics Water Treatment Mining Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

North America Industrial Gases Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gas Type Oxygen Nitrogen Carbon Dioxide Hydrogen Argon Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Packaging Coolant Carbonation Cryogenic Air Separation Cutting & Welding Laboratory Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-User Metallurgy Healthcare Chemical Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Power Pulp and Paper Electronics Water Treatment Mining Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



TOC Continued.

Speak to Our Analyst-

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/industrial-gases-market-101728

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

District Cooling Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Electric Chillers, Absorption Chillers, and Others), By End User (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Solar Power Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Solar Photovoltaic {Mono-Si, Thin Film, Multi-Si, and Others}, and Concentrated Solar Power {Parabolic Trough, Power Tower, and Linear Fresnel}), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential and Utility) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Alkaline Battery Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Primary and Secondary), By Size (AA, AAA, 9 Volt, and Others), By Application (Remote Control, Consumer Electronics, Toys & Radios, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Middle East and CIS Power Generator Rental Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA and Above 750 kVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, and Others), By Application (Continuous Load, Standby Load, and Peak Load), By End-user (Telecom, Banking, Mining, Datacenter, Construction, Manufacturing, Tourism, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Medium Voltage Cables Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Installation (Overhead and Underground), By Voltage (1 kV - 15 kV, 16 kV - 35 kV, and 36 kV - 70 kV), By Application (Industrial, Commercial, and Utility), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd