Biojen's New Alzheimer's Treatment Approved by FDA

Monday, June 7 was the deadline for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to decide whether to approve Biogen’s much-debated Alzheimer’s disease therapy, Aducanumab. The news will have enormous implications for patients and for the biotech sector.

More than six million Americans have Alzheimer’s, and it has been nearly two decades since a new treatment for the disease has been approved. Yet experts have questioned whether aducanumab is good enough. An FDA advisory committee said in November that the data Biogen gathered didn’t prove the drug’s efficacy.

The FDA’s decision will be sure to spark a big move in Biogen shares. Jefferies analyst Michael Yee wrote on May 12 that the stock could climb as much as 70% if the drug gets approved—and fall as much as 40% if it is rejected.

