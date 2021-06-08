Custom Branded Merch Store – E-Commerce Apparel/Site Setup Solutions Launched

Portland, United States, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iShazz Agency, an e-commerce branding and marketing agency, has announced the launch of their branded merchandise store solutions. The company has successfully launched many online apparel stores, and they are now sharing their blueprint for success with aspiring entrepreneurs.

More information is available at https://ishazzbizstores.com/index

The launch of the branded e-store solutions aims to help entrepreneurs create unique custom merchandise and achieve success in the competitive field of e-commerce.

The current pandemic has forced many businesses to shift from an in-person retail model to a focus on online sales. Consequently, the e-commerce industry has undergone rapid growth. In 2020, online sales constituted 19% of all retail sales, and countries across the globe saw sharp increases in rates of online transactions. Worldwide e-commerce sales in 2020 reached a total of $4.28 trillion, and online sales are expected to reach $4.89 trillion in 2021.

The growth of the e-commerce industry has attracted many entrepreneurs to the lucrative market, resulting in increased competition. iShazz Agency gives clients the unique branding and marketing services they need to stand out from other vendors.

The company offers Starter, Professional, and Corporate store packages. All packages include logo design, full e-store setup, and custom apparel creation. The Professional package, the agency’s most popular package, includes 10 custom branded product lines developed by a product design team. In addition, it allows clients to have their branded designs printed on premium products, such as jewelry and footwear. When products are purchased, the agency handles the entire fulfillment process.

iShazz Agency also offers a wide range of software and marketing solutions. Using Slingly Pro, clients can connect their stores with e-commerce giants, such as Amazon, Etsy, and Shopify. The company also uses its automated network of high-authority sites across the web to promote client stores and drive organic traffic. Finally, the agency helps clients build a list of potential customers for targeted email campaigns.

A satisfied customer said: “I’m a designer, and their design team is both top-notch and well trained. They made my designs exactly how I wanted them. I will be back soon.”

