Adaptive Store of Value NDAU to be Listed on Liquid Exchange

Isle of Man, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first adaptive digital currency, NDAU, has announced that it will be listed on Liquid.com, a popular Asian cryptocurrency exchange on June 8, 2021. The launch is set to expose traders to the asset’s capabilities as an alternative store of value and its staking program.

NDAU is a Proof of Stake network that implements its own, built-in monetary policy in order to stabilize its price without the need for a fiat peg. The price of its currency is able to capture the value in the market by pacing itself through a price curve while disincentivizing sell offs in the event of a market downturn.

“We are happy to move forward with the NDAU token listing. Such a blessing to be a part of their successful journey and offer NDAU to Liquid’s trading community.” – Mike Kayamori, co-founder and CEO at Liquid.

The network also offers an Economic Alignment Incentive (EAI) for long-term holders for simply having NDAU, with up to 15 percent annually in rewards over a three year period. This kind of integration is an easy and inexpensive solution amidst the current DeFi trend in yield farming platforms and aggregators that are too complicated for most users and pay exorbitant gas fees.

“We’re excited to be added to the Liquid exchange, which is so important to the Asian community of cryptocurrency traders. NDAU opens doors for more people to participate in the opportunities we’re creating as an adaptive store of value. Anyone with a smartphone can easily purchase NDAU without needing access to a bank account.” – Rob Frasca, director at NDAU developer Oneiro.

NDAU has received institutional attention for being a stable and secure alternative for a store of value. More so, one that provides unparalleled yields. It was recently backed by prominent institutions such as Investview (“INVU”), who recently allocated an additional $1 million into the adaptive currency.

About Liquid

Liquid is a leading global fintech company founded in 2014, with Japan, Singapore, and Vietnam offices. Liquid was the first exchange licensed by the Japan Financial Services Agency in 2017, and in 2019 the exchange's yearly trading volume exceeded 60bn USD. The company is continuing its focused expansion into 2021 with the development of the "Liquid Stablecoin Exchange," which is a trading and payments platform focused on leveraging the growth of stablecoins.

About NDAU

NDAU is an adaptive digital currency originally built by Oneiro as a true long term store of value. It is a governed and completely decentralized ecosystem built on the Tendermint protocol and is a premier DeFi solution on Cosmos Network. Designed with built-in economic structures that incentivize both stability and potential for growth, NDAU provides all the benefits of a digital currency while promoting more fair and accountable governance, dependability, and greater safety for owners not found in existing cryptocurrencies. NDAU is not pegged to fiat currencies or commodities, allowing for more desirable characteristics for long-term holders in particular. For more information on NDAU, please visit: www.ndau.io.



