Sunflower Oil Market to Reach USD 29.59 Billion by 2028; Launch of Janmay Edible Oils by Amul to Intensify Market, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sunflower oil market size is expected to reach USD 29.59 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. The growing awareness regarding the benefits of this oil in diminishing cholesterol levels will influence the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled, “Sunflower Oil Market, 2021 – 2028.” The market size stood at USD 18.50 billion in 2020.





COVID-19 Impact :

Thwarted Foodservice Industry to Dampen Market growth amid COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively disturbed the global market. The lockdown imposed by the governments and transportation restrictions has negatively impacted the growth of the market. The trade barriers have caused colossal loss for the food and hospitality industry during the pandemic. The HoReCa (Hotel, restaurants, & Café) sector was hit severely by the pandemic.

The surging oil prices due to restriction on import and export activities will further limit the market's growth. According to the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), there has been a 5% decline in edible oil imports. Nonetheless, the ease of transportation and logistics by governments can significantly elevate the market post-pandemic.





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sunflower-oil-market-101480





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Sunflower Oil Market are:

Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC) (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (Illinois, United States)

Colorado Mills (Colorado, United States)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, United States)

Bunge Ltd. (Missouri, United States)

Cargill, Incorporated (Missouri, United States)

Parakh Group (Maharashtra, India)

Rein Oil CC (Western Cape, South Africa)

Macjerry Sunfloweroil Co. Ltd. (Ukraine)

Kaissaoil (Ukraine)





Market Segments :

The Mid- Oleic Sunflower Oil to Hold the Highest Share

Based on type, the market is classified into high-oleic, mid-oleic, and linoleic. The mid- oleic segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its high demand for cooking oils due to excellent dietary benefits. The lower trans fats and health benefits of mid- oleic sunflower oil will further spur the market's opportunities. According to the National Sunflower Association (NSA), the mid-oleic type has proven to lower cholesterol levels.

Based on end-users, the market is divided into household/retail, foodservice/HORECA, and industrial. The foodservice/HORECA is expected to hold the lion’s share during the forecast period due to the demand for sunflower seed oil across the foodservice sector. The increasing consumer inclination towards dine-outs and flourishing restaurants chains will influence the segment’s growth.

According to the Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada report, 80.5% of edible cooking oils in India in 2018 were consumed through food restaurants, while 6.4% of sales through pubs, bars, and clubs.

Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/sunflower-oil-market-101480





The report on the market highlights:

All-encompassing study of the market

Enlightening data with authoritative insights

Drivers and restraints

Excellent insights into all emerging developments

Regional facts and figures

COVID-19 impact





Driving Factor :

Increasing Biodiesel Production to Benefit Market

The dearth of fossil fuels has led to the shift towards alternative biofuels or biodiesel made from vegetable oils, which, in turn, will promote the growth of the market. Sunflower seeds have high oil content and have an average yield of nearly 600 pounds of oil per acre. The growing inclination towards sunflower seeds for biodiesel production will greatly impact the global sunflower oil market growth in the foreseeable future.

Moreover, easy harvest and high-profit yields of sunflower seeds will further boost its demand. Also, its sustainability and eco-friendliness in cooking can positively affect this industry during the forecast period.





Regional Insights :

Rising Consumption of Sunflower Oil to Propel Market in Europe

The market in Europe stood at USD 6.28 billion and is expected to hold the largest sunflower oil market share during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing consumption of this oil. Russia and Ukraine are the leading producers of sunflower seed oil in the world. The ever increasing demand for this healthy oil in cooking can bolster the healthy growth of the regional market. According to an article published by the Oil Palm Industry Economic Journal, 2018, Russia produced 4.6 million tonnes of sunflower seed oil in 2017.

The fast-paced lifestyles of European consumers will further contribute to the market growth in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the highest share in the global market during the forecast period. The increase is attributed to the high utilization of sunflower seed oil in manufacturing bakery, snacks, and confectionery products. The flourishing bakery industry is expected to propel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.





Key Development :

July 2020: Amul, an Indian dairy cooperative society, introduced a new oil brand Janmay edible oils, in Gujarat, India. The brand range includes groundnut oil, soybean oil, sunflower oil, and other prominent cooking oils.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/sunflower-oil-market-101480





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on the Global Vegetable Oil Market Analysis on Supply and Demand of Sunflower Seed Overview on Raw Material (Sunflower Seed) Price Trend Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Regulatory Analysis Global Sunflower Oil Trade Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

Global Sunflower Oil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) High-Oleic Mid-Oleic Linoleic By End-Users (Value) Household/Retail Foodservice/HORECA Industrial By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sunflower-oil-market-101480





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

North America Vegetable Oils Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Soybean Oil, Canola Oil, Corn Oil, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Olive Oil, Cottonseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Peanut Oil, Safflower Oil, Sesame Oil, Linseed Oil, Castor Oil), By Application (Food, Non-Food Use), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Olive Oil Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Refined Olive Oil, Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Pomace Oil, and Others), End-user (Household/Retail, Food Service/HoReCa, Food Manufacturing, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027

Rapeseed Oil Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Nature (Conventional, Organic), By End-Use (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Food and Beverage, Biodiesel, Animal Feed, Household/Retail) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd