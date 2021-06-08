Global Riflescope Market and Technology Report 2021: Market Accounted for $2.20 Billion and is Anticipated to Reach a Value of $8.00 Billion by 2029

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Riflescope - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market revenue for the Global Riflescope Market accounted for USD 2.20 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 8.00 Billion by the year 2029.

The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 13.08% over the forecast period, 2021-2029. The high CAGR is expected on account of the market value of 2020, which is a downfall compared to its previous years, due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

APAC is expected to dominate the Global Riflescope Market in 2029 with a market value of around USD 2.00 billion owing to the ongoing military modernization programs in the nations, including, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and others.

The rising global investments in the procurement of advanced automatic weapons to replace the old and conventional weapons in the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Riflescope Market. North America is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around USD 2.00 Billion. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 15.78%.

The Global Riflescope Market is complex and evolving at a rapid pace. Moreover, advancements in battlefield technology, increase in popularity of shooting sports, development in riflescope technology, and ongoing military modernization programs in nations around the world is further expected to boost the growth of the market.

Factors such as mass shootings and major gun reforms, and stringent laws against shooting, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. The high cost of acquisition, scope swapping, and optical aberrations have created certain challenges for the global riflescope market to grow.

Segmentation covered in this report

The market is segmented based on Region, End-User, Sight Type, Weapon Compatibility, Magnification, Range, and Technology:

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East

ROW

By End-User

Defence

Civilian (Hunting and First Respondents)

By Sight Type

Telescopic

Reflex

By Weapon Compatibility

Sniper Rifles

Automatic Rifles

Others

By Magnification:

1 - 8X

8 - 15X

>15X

By Range:

Short Range (50 - 100 Yards)

Medium Range (100 - 500 Yards)

Long Range (>500 Yards)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Riflescope Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3 Market Technologies

3.1 Computerized Digital Tracking Scope

3.2 Advanced Reticle Technology

3.3 Electronic Targeting Scope (SMASH 2000 Plus Scope)

3.4 Micro-LED Arrays

3.5 Adaptive Optical Zoom

3.6 Anti-Reflective (AR) Coated Lenses

3.7 Composite Riflescope

3.8 3D Printed Riflescope

4 Current Market Overview of the Global Riflescope Market

4.1 History

4.1.1 Early Beginnings

4.1.2 The World Wars

4.1.3 Korean Conflict

4.1.4 Advancements During the War in Vietnam

4.1.5 Modern Era

4.2 Inside a Riflescope

4.2.1 Bells and Tubes

4.2.2 Eye Relief

4.2.3 Adjustments

4.2.4 Reticles

4.2.5 Magnification

4.2.6 Lenses and Waterproofing

5 Current Market Trends of the Global Riflescope Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Scopes and Mounting Systems

5.2.1 Types of Scopes

5.2.2 Types of Sights

5.2.3 Types of Scope Mount

6 Market Analysis of the Global Riflescope Market

6.1 Competitive Force Analysis

6.2 Macro Environment

6.3 Forecast Factors

7 Product Analysis

7.1 Leupold Mark 5HD Riflescope

7.2 Trijicon TR23 Accupoint 5-20x50

7.3 NightForce 12 - 42x56 mm

7.4 Burris Scout Riflescope 2.75x20mm

7.5 Leapers UTG Accushot 2-7x44

7.6 Leupold VX -Freedom 3-9x40

7.7 Diamondback 4-12x40

7.8 Primary Arms 1-6x24 mm SFP

7.9 Swarovski Z8i 1 - 8 x24

7.10 Burris Fastfire 3

7.11 Burris Handgun 2-7x32

7.12 Athlon Optics Neos 3-9x40 mm

7.13 Holosun Paralow HS503GU

7.14 NightForce ATACR 5-25X56 mm

7.15 NightForce NXS 5.5-22X56

7.16 Swarovski Optik Z5 3.5-18x44 BT

7.17 Vortex Optics Viper PST 6-24X50 mm FFP

7.18 Leupold VX-3i 3.5-10x40 mm

7.19 Vortex Viper HS 4-16x50 Long Range

7.20 Bushnell Banner Dusk & Dawn 3-9x40 mm

7.21 NightForce SHV 5-20X56 mm

7.22 Vortex Crossfire II 3-12x56 mm AO Hog Hunter

7.23 Burris 4-16x50 mm Eliminator III Laser

7.24 Nikon Buckmasters II 3-9x40 mm

7.25 Trijicon VCOG 1-6x24 mm

8 Global Riflescope Market to 2029 by Region

8.1 Market Introduction

8.2 Total Global Riflescope Market by Region (By End-User) to 2029

9 Global Riflescope Market to 2029 by End-User

9.1 Market Introduction

9.2 Total Global Riflescope Market by End-User (By Weapon Compatibility) to 2029

9.2.1 Defense

9.2.2 Civilian

9.3 Total Global Riflescope Market by End-User (By Magnification) to 2029

10 Global Riflescope Market to 2029 by Technology

10.1 Market Introduction

10.2 Total Global Riflescope Market by Technology (By Magnification) to 2029

10.2.1 EO/IR

10.2.2 Thermal Imaging

10.2.3 Laser

10.3 Total Global Riflescope Market by Technology (By Range) to 2029

Leading Companies in the Global Riflescope Market

Aimpoint AB

BSA Optics

Burris

Bushnell Corporation

FLIR Systems

Hensoldt

Leupold & Stevens

Nightforce Optics

Trijicon

Vortex Optics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fksn6a