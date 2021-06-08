Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report 2021: Market Value is Expected to Reach $70.79 Billion by 2028 - Focus on Social, Health, Home & Financial Management

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Engagement Solutions Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Component; By Delivery Type; By End-Use; By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patient engagement solutions market size is expected to reach USD 70.79 billion by 2028



A growing aging population in the market coupled with a surge in chronic diseases were largely responsible for the market growth for patient engagement solutions. For instance, according to the statistics published by the American Diabetes Association, in 2020, there were around 1.5 million new diabetic patients in the US each year. In line with this, the companies are engaged in developing patient-centric connected healthcare.



For instance, in December 2020, Roche in Thailand released its digital platform to personalize diabetes management among sufferers. Thailand has around 4.3 million people suffering from diabetes of which one-third in the market are attaining proper treatment guidelines.



The platform collects individual medical data and facilitates communication between patient and caregiver. Also, innovations like this help in cutting down costs, and operational difficulties with better patient outcomes. This is likely to drive the market for patient engagement solutions over the forecast period.



Ongoing coronavirus pandemic had a severe consequence on the daily life of the individual and the country's economy. Healthcare systems all over the globe suffered from unprecedented burdens in providing optimal healthcare service. This has created opportunity for the patient engagement solutions providers in the market.



Caregivers and healthcare establishments struggled with a sudden rise in cases, to counter this, patients stumbled upon digital technologies. COVID-19 outbreak has encouraged market companies in innovating patient engagement platforms and cloud computing services. In line with this, in April 2020, GE Healthcare introduced a cloud-based remote-monitoring tool to assist caregivers to take care of COVID-19 patients, to get rid of the infection.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Insights

4.1. Patient Engagement Solutions - Industry snapshot

4.2. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Dynamics

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Industry trends



5. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Assessment by Component

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.3. Software

5.4. Services

5.5. Hardware



6. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by Delivery Type

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.3. Web-based/Cloud-based

6.4. On-premise



7. Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market, by End Use

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.3. Payers

7.4. Providers

7.5. Individual Users



8. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Assessment by Application

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Social Management

8.4. Health Management

8.5. Home Healthcare Management

8.6. Financial Health Management



9. Patient Engagement Solutions Market Assessment by Geography

9.1. Key findings



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

10.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

11.2. McKesson Corporation

11.3. Orion Health Ltd.

11.4. Cerner Corporation

11.5. Phytel Inc.

11.6. Medecision Inc.

11.7. Athenahealth, Inc.

11.8. Lincor Solutions Ltd.

11.9. YourCareUniverse Inc.

11.10. GetWellNetwork Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/911bn2