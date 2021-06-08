Worldwide Medical Image Analysis Software Industry to 2029 - Featuring Aquilab, Bruker and MIM Software Among Others

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Image Analysis Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical image analysis software market is set to grow from $2881.7 million in 2020 to 4,950.1 million in 2029 expanding at a compounded annual growth rate of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. The drivers associated with medical image analysis software market are rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing application of computer aided diagnostic methods and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies.



Capability to obtain clinical workflow and provision of single point access drive the integrated software solutions market growth.



Integrated software solutions are leading the type segment for medical image analysis software market. The chief attributes that corroborates to its positive growth are provision of single point access to clinical applications and capability to obtain streamline clinical workflow. Standalone software solutions are very popular owing to its significant adoption rate in multispecialty clinics and hospitals due to low maintenance cost incurred.



Rapid advancement in clinical radiology and cost effective diagnostic procedure drive the radiographic imaging market growth



Radiographic imaging technique is leading the modality segment for medical image analysis software market. Cost effective diagnostic procedure and rampant advancement in clinical radiology drive the radiographic imaging market growth. Ultrasound imaging techniques has gained tremendous attention among healthcare professionals owing to its positive inherent features such as high accuracy, rapid analysis and is considered relatively safe due to lack of ionizing radiation exposure.



Rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders worldwide and vital requirement of accurate diagnosis of soft tissue damage drive the orthopedic applications market growth



Orthopedics are reigning the applications segment for medical image analysis software market. Vital requirement of accurate diagnosis of soft tissue damage and rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders together drive the orthopedic applications market growth. Cardiology and oncology will exhibit linear growth on account of increasing number of patients suffering with chronic ailments such as cardiovascular complications and cancer. Rising demand for computer aided minimally invasive surgical procedures due to due to improved visualization of atherosclerotic plaques and cancerous tumor respectively.



Soaring adoption rate of new technology and increasing healthcare expenditure drive the market growth in North America



North America with a share of 32% is the largest regional segment for medical image analysis software market. The factors providing impetus to the medical image analysis software market growth in North America are significant rise in the adoption rate of new technology and increasing healthcare expenditure. Existence of Major IT healthcare companies such as GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, MIM Software, Inc., etc. further consolidate the market growth in North America region. Europe represents 29% market share owing to the stringent sanctions imposed by European Medical Agency (EMA) related to effective diagnoses of chronic diseases and increasing funds provided to the research and development segment to provide technical innovative software pertaining to medical image analysis. Asia Pacific currently holds 20% share and serves as a lucrative market opportunity for key players to establish subsidiaries in collaboration with local IT companies and increasing medical tourism.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each respective segments are calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



IT healthcare companies actively engaged in the production of medical image analysis software market are Aquilab GmbH, Agfa-Gevaert Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Carestream Health, Inc., GE Healthcare, MIM Software, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation and Xinapse Systems Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report

Which major IT healthcare companies are providing medical image analysis software solutions?

Which major software solutions are being opted by hospitals, clinics and research academia worldwide?

Which factors contributes to the supremacy of integrated software solutions?

What will be the market performance of ultrasound imaging modality in the near future?

What is the prevalence rate of chronic ailments pertaining to orthopedics, cardiology and oncology?

What will be the market size and CAGR of emerging economies such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA region?

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Medical Image Analysis Software (MIAS) Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global MIAS Market, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Global Medical Image Analysis Software (MIAS) Market, by Type

4.1. Overview

4.2. Integrated

4.3. Standalone



Chapter 5. Global Medical Image Analysis Software (MIAS) Market, by Modality

5.1. Overview

5.2. Tomography

5.3. Ultrasound Imaging

5.4. Radiographic Imaging

5.5. Combined Modalities



Chapter 6. Global Medical Image Analysis Software (MIAS) Market, by Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Orthopedic

6.3. Cardiology

6.4. Oncology

6.5. Mammography

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. Global Medical Image Analysis Software (MIAS) Market, by Geography

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America MIAS Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.2.1. North America MIAS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.2. North America MIAS Market, by Modality, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.3. North America MIAS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.4. North America MIAS Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.2.4.1. U.S.

7.2.4.2. Canada

7.3. Europe MIAS Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.3.1. Europe MIAS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.2. Europe MIAS Market, by Modality, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.3. Europe MIAS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4. Europe MIAS Market, by Country/Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.3.4.1. U.K.

7.3.4.2. Germany

7.3.4.3. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia Pacific MIAS Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.4.1. Asia Pacific MIAS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.2. Asia Pacific MIAS Market, by Modality, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.3. Asia Pacific MIAS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4. Asia Pacific MIAS Market, by Country/Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.4.4.1. China

7.4.4.2. Japan

7.4.4.3. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5. Latin America MIAS Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.5.1. Latin America MIAS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.2. Latin America MIAS Market, by Modality, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.3. Latin America MIAS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.4. Latin America MIAS Market, by Country/Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.5.4.1. Brazil

7.5.4.2. Mexico

7.5.4.3. Rest of Latin America

7.6. Middle East and Africa MIAS Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

7.6.1. MEA MIAS Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.2. MEA MIAS Market, by Modality, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.3. MEA MIAS Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.4. MEA MIAS Market, by Country/Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

7.6.4.1. GCC

7.6.4.2. Rest of MEA



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Aquilab GmbH

8.1.1. Business Description

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

8.1.3. Product Portfolio

8.1.4. News Coverage

8.2. Agfa-Gevaert Corporation

8.3. Bruker Corporation

8.4. Carestream Health, Inc.

8.5. GE Healthcare

8.6. MIM Software, Inc.

8.7. Philips Healthcare

8.8. Siemens Healthineers

8.9. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

8.10. Xinapse Systems Ltd.



