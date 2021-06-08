Global Medical Practice Management Software Market (2021 to 2029) - Standalone Solutions are Dominating the Product Segment

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Practice Management Software Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The medical practice management software market is anticipated to reach $739.1 million by 2029 performing at a CAGR of 10.6 % during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029. Medical practice management software are used by various healthcare organization to smoothly perform their day to day operations. The tasks which are accomplished by employing medical practice management software are from booking patient's appointment to maintaining electronic health records (EHR) of the patient. Medical professionals throughout the globe have shown positive response and better productivity after using the medical practice management software.



Capability to run offline and ensuring confidentiality of patient's medical data makes standalone solutions popular worldwide



Standalone solutions are dominating the product segment for medical practice management software market. The major parameters responsible for the popularity of standalone software solutions are its capability to run offline and ensures confidentiality of patient's medical database. It is very simple to operate and access to stored data is very easy and convenient requiring less maintenance charges. Integrated software solutions will be experiencing outstanding growth in the near future on account of government mandate for integrating electronic heath records (EHR) with practice management software. Since it can be accessed by multiple users availability of expert opinion for critical medical conditions are provided on real time mode. Medical centers in rural areas can provide and receive feedback pertaining to patients' medical database drastically reducing cost associated with healthcare expenditure.



Inherent features such as dashboards, reports, interactive screens and availability of different applications propel the web based delivery mode market



In the present scenario web based are leading the delivery mode segment for medical practice management software market. The key factors responsible for the positive growth of web based software services are the technological revolution over the last decade. Inherent features such as user friendly interface and availability of different applications pertaining to medical practice management. Presence of dashboard, reports and interactive screens in web based solutions is helpful to the trained healthcare professionals in streamlining the patient related medical data. The limitations associated with web based solutions are the frequent security breach. Cloud based software solutions is set to garner magnificent growth during the overcast period owing to its major attributes such as large storage space, low operational expenditure incurred, enhanced user flexibility in revisiting stored medical data and highly secured.



Availability of trained healthcare professionals to drive the medical practice management software market growth in North America



North America is currently leading the geographical segment for medical practice management software market. The features attributed towards the impressive growth of North America are establishment of outstanding healthcare infrastructure and availability of highly trained healthcare professionals. Domicile of key players such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., EPIC Systems and eClinicalWorks give a strong impetus in nurturing the medical practice management software market in North America. Enhanced government funding and stringent regulatory norms sanctioned by European Medical Agency (EMA) related to preserving patients treatment database for future referencing propels the medical practice management software market growth in Europe. Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America serve as a lucrative market on account of rampant growth of IT enabled services sector and increasing number of medical centers in the urban areas.



Historical & Forecast Period



This research report presents the analysis of each segment from 2019 to 2029 considering 2020 as the base year for the research. Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each respective segments are calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



Software based companies providing healthcare services are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., AthenaHealth, Cerner Corporation, EPIC Systems, eClinicalWorks, GE Healthcare, Greenway Health LLC, McKesson Corporation, Meditech and Vitera Healthcare Solutions.



