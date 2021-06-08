Proactive news headlines including Pantoro, Nova Minerals, Ora Banda Mining and Australian Vanadium

  • Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) (FRA:RKN) has discovered high-grade mineralisation in the first drilling program into the Noganyer Formation, a sedimentary iron formation on the eastern edge of the Scotia Mining Centre at Norseman Gold Project (PNR 50%) in Western Australia. Click here
  • Nova Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) has reported strong early results from infill drilling at Korbel Main, within its flagship Estelle Gold Project in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska. Click here
  • Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (FRA:M6N) has received firm commitments from new and existing professional, and sophisticated investors to raise $21 million at 17 cents per share. Click here
  • Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has confirmed high vanadium extraction rates of 88-90% during the first stage of a two-stage pilot-scale water leach process for the Australian Vanadium Project. Click here
  • Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) (ASX:PLL) (OTCMKTS:PDDTF) has completed the final leg in the strategic partnership with Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS: DMNXF) and its investment in Sayona Québec Inc. Click here
  • Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (FRA:4EA) has entered into a binding agreement with LG Energy Solution (LGES) and POSCO GEM 1ST FUND for a combined equity investment of US$15 million with shares up as much as 24%. Click here
  • Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) (FRA:M5F) has started a 1,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) resource extension and infill drilling program at the Wattle Dam Gold Mine, 24 kilometres from Kambalda, Western Australia’s premier gold and nickel mining district. Click here
  • St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has kicked off its maiden drilling campaign at the Paterson Project in WA's Paterson Province, "elephant country" for copper-gold discoveries. Click here
  • Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has released additional geochemical sample results from Loreto copper target at its Paguanta Project in northern Chile, which indicate the porphyry centre, a highly prospective copper target, is around 2.3 kilometres x 1 kilometres - or double the area suggested by previous sampling. Click here
  • Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) has completed around 92% of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope for its high purity petalite pilot plant at the Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe. Click here

