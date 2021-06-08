Proactive news headlines including Pantoro, Nova Minerals, Ora Banda Mining and Australian Vanadium

Sydney, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Pantoro Ltd (ASX:PNR) (FRA:RKN) has discovered high-grade mineralisation in the first drilling program into the Noganyer Formation, a sedimentary iron formation on the eastern edge of the Scotia Mining Centre at Norseman Gold Project (PNR 50%) in Western Australia. Click here

Nova Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:NVAAF) (ASX:NVA) (FRA:QM3) has reported strong early results from infill drilling at Korbel Main, within its flagship Estelle Gold Project in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska. Click here

Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM) (FRA:M6N) has received firm commitments from new and existing professional, and sophisticated investors to raise $21 million at 17 cents per share. Click here

Australian Vanadium Ltd (ASX:AVL) has confirmed high vanadium extraction rates of 88-90% during the first stage of a two-stage pilot-scale water leach process for the Australian Vanadium Project. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ:PLL) (ASX:PLL) (OTCMKTS:PDDTF) has completed the final leg in the strategic partnership with Sayona Mining Ltd (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS: DMNXF) and its investment in Sayona Québec Inc. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (FRA:4EA) has entered into a binding agreement with LG Energy Solution (LGES) and POSCO GEM 1ST FUND for a combined equity investment of US$15 million with shares up as much as 24%. Click here

Maximus Resources Limited (ASX:MXR) (FRA:M5F) has started a 1,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) resource extension and infill drilling program at the Wattle Dam Gold Mine, 24 kilometres from Kambalda, Western Australia’s premier gold and nickel mining district. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has kicked off its maiden drilling campaign at the Paterson Project in WA's Paterson Province, "elephant country" for copper-gold discoveries. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has released additional geochemical sample results from Loreto copper target at its Paguanta Project in northern Chile, which indicate the porphyry centre, a highly prospective copper target, is around 2.3 kilometres x 1 kilometres - or double the area suggested by previous sampling. Click here

Prospect Resources Ltd (ASX:PSC) has completed around 92% of the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) scope for its high purity petalite pilot plant at the Arcadia Lithium Project in Zimbabwe. Click here

