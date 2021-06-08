New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Protein Labelling Reagents for Research Use Only (RUO) Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06090188/?utm_source=GNW

By Type

. Primary Antibodies

. Secondary Antibodies

. Proteins and Peptides



By Labelling

. Enzymes

. Biotin

. Fluorescent Dyes



Fluorescent Dyes, By Wavelength

. Violet

. Blue

. Cyan

. Green

. Yellow

. Orange

. Red

. Infra-Red



By Application

. Immunological Techniques

. Cell-Based Assays

. Fluorescence Microscopy

. Protein microarrays

. Mass spectrometry



Protein Labelling Reagents in Research

. Cancer

. Cardiovascular

. Cell Biology

. Epigenetics

. Metabolism

. Developmental Biology

. Immunology

. Microbiology

. Neuroscience

. Signal Transduction

. Stem Cells



Protein Labelling End-users

. Academic Labs

. Clinical Labs

. Core Facilities



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 17 leading national markets:

. North America

. U.S.

. Canada

. Europe

. Germany

. United Kingdom

. France

. Italy

. Spain

. Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

. Japan

. China

. India

. Rest of Asia Pacific

. Rest of the World (ROW)

. Brazil

. Mexico

. GCC

. South Africa

. Other countries in RoW



The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Protein Labelling Reagents RUO Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Protein Labelling Reagents RUO Market, with forecasts for Product Type, Application, Labelling, and Fluorescent dyes, each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 4 regional and 14 key national markets - See forecasts for the Protein Labelling Reagents RUO market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and GCC among other prominent economies.

. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for the major companies involved in the Protein Labelling Reagents RUO Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Abcam, Invitrogen (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Merck (Sigma Aldrich Corporation), Cell Signaling Technology Inc., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories, Inc., Becton Dickinson Biosciences (BD), BioLegend, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

