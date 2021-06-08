The Global Automotive eCall Market is expected to grow by 5.22 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive eCall Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391030/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive ecall market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of accidents, increased collaboration between nations to share telematics infrastructure, and OEM’s push to capitalize the unexplored market of developing countries. In addition, increasing number of accidents is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive ecall market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive ecall market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Standard installation

• TPS installation



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of next-generation telematics protocol as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive ecall market growth during the next few years. Also, consolidated billing in telecom sector to improve customer experience and over-the-air updates for eCall systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive ecall market covers the following areas:

• Automotive ecall market sizing

• Automotive ecall market forecast

• Automotive ecall market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive ecall market vendors that include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics NV, Telit Communications Plc, Texas Instruments Inc., Thales Group, and u-blox Holding AG. Also, the automotive ecall market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

