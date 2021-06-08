The Global Pet Care Market is expected to grow by $ 48.94 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pet Care Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188470/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on pet care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products, an increase in the number of people owning pets and increased spending on pets, and the availability of wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture. In addition, shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pet care market analysis includes the application and product segments and geographic landscape.



The pet care market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Dogs

• Cats

• Others



By Product

• Food

• Accessories

• Grooming



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the popularity of pet fashion among pet owners as one of the prime reasons driving the pet care market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of smart pet beds, the growing popularity of customization in pet care products, and the growing inclination toward product premiumization will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pet care market covers the following areas:

• Pet care market sizing

• Pet care market forecast

• Pet care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pet care market vendors that include Beaphar Beheer BV, Colgate-Palmolive Co., heristo AG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp. Also, the pet care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

