Worldwide Infrastructure Monitoring Industry to 2025 - Decrease in the Cost of Sensors is Driving Growth

The Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to grow from USD 2,158.79 Million in 2020 to USD 4,496.15 Million by the end of 2025.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Infrastructure Monitoring to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Based on Offering , the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Hardware, Impact Of Covid-19 On Hardware And Software & Services Segments, and Software & Services. The Hardware is further studied across Data Acquisition Systems And Communication Systems and Sensors. The Software & Services is further studied across Services and Software.



Based on Technology , the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Wired Structural Health Monitoring and Wireless Structural Health Monitoring.



Based on Implementation Methods, the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across New Construction and Retrofitting.



Based on Vertical , the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Aerospace & Defence, Civil Infrastructure, Energy, and Mining. The Aerospace & Defence is further studied across Aerospace and Defense. The Civil Infrastructure is further studied across Bridges, Buildings, Dams, Stadiums, and Tunnels.



Based on Applications, the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Corrosion Monitoring, Crack Detection, Damage Detection, Hotspot Monitoring, Impact Monitoring, Multimodal Sensing, State Sensing, Strain Monitoring, and Structural Health Monitoring And Non-destructive Testing.



Based on Geography, the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market including Acellent Technologies, Avt Reliability, Bridge Diagnostics, Campbell Scientific, Cowi, Digitexx, Feac Engineering, First Sensor, Geocomp, Geokon, Geomotion Singapore, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik, Infibra Technologies, Kinemetrics, Nova Metrix, Pure Technologies, Rst Instruments, Sensuron, Set Point Technologies, Sgs, Sisgeo, Sites-afla, Sixense, Sodis Lab, Strainstall Uk, and Yapidestek Engineering.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Infrastructure Monitoring Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Vertical Outlook

3.4. Offering Outlook

3.5. Technology Outlook

3.6. Applications Outlook

3.7. Implementation Methods Outlook

3.8. Geography Outlook

3.9. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Demand for predictive maintenance in order to reduce life cycle maintenance costs

5.1.1.2. Decrease in the cost of sensors

5.1.1.3. Improved ability to remotely monitor critical infrastructure using smart sensors

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High installation costs

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing public-private partnerships for the infrastructural growth

5.1.3.2. Rising investment for digital technology in the field across emerging markets

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Cybersecurity risks

5.1.4.2. Lack of skilled technicians for installing and calibrating this system

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Offering

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Data Acquisition Systems And Communication Systems

6.2.2. Sensors

6.2.2.1. Accelerometers

6.2.2.2. Corrosion Sensors

6.2.2.3. Displacement Sensors

6.2.2.4. Inclinometers And Tiltmeters

6.2.2.5. Strain Gauges

6.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Hardware And Software & Services Segments

6.4. Software & Services

6.4.1. Services

6.4.1.1. Post-installation

6.4.1.2. Pre-installation

6.4.2. Software



7. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Wired Structural Health Monitoring

7.3. Wireless Structural Health Monitoring



8. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Implementation Methods

8.1. Introduction

8.2. New Construction

8.3. Retrofitting



9. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Vertical

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Aerospace & Defence

9.2.1. Aerospace

9.2.2. Defense

9.3. Civil Infrastructure

9.3.1. Bridges

9.3.2. Buildings

9.3.3. Dams

9.3.4. Stadiums

9.3.5. Tunnels

9.4. Energy

9.5. Mining



10. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Applications

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Corrosion Monitoring

10.3. Crack Detection

10.4. Damage Detection

10.5. Hotspot Monitoring

10.6. Impact Monitoring

10.7. Multimodal Sensing

10.8. State Sensing

10.9. Strain Monitoring

10.10. Structural Health Monitoring And Non-destructive Testing



11. Americas Infrastructure Monitoring Market



12. Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Monitoring Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Infrastructure Monitoring Market



14. Competitive Landscape

15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Acellent Technologies

15.2. Avt Reliability

15.3. Bridge Diagnostics

15.4. Campbell Scientific

15.5. Cowi

15.6. Digitexx

15.7. Feac Engineering

15.8. First Sensor

15.9. Geocomp

15.10. Geokon

15.11. Geomotion Singapore

15.12. Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik

15.13. Infibra Technologies

15.14. Kinemetrics

15.15. Nova Metrix

15.16. Pure Technologies

15.17. Rst Instruments

15.18. Sensuron

15.19. Set Point Technologies

15.20. Sgs

15.21. Sisgeo

15.22. Sites-afla

15.23. Sixense

15.24. Sodis Lab

15.25. Strainstall Uk

15.26. Yapidestek Engineering



16. Appendix



