Worldwide Infrastructure Monitoring Industry to 2025 - Decrease in the Cost of Sensors is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infrastructure Monitoring Market Research Report by Offering, by Technology, by Implementation Methods, by Vertical, by Applications - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market is expected to grow from USD 2,158.79 Million in 2020 to USD 4,496.15 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Infrastructure Monitoring to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Offering , the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Hardware, Impact Of Covid-19 On Hardware And Software & Services Segments, and Software & Services. The Hardware is further studied across Data Acquisition Systems And Communication Systems and Sensors. The Software & Services is further studied across Services and Software.
Based on Technology , the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Wired Structural Health Monitoring and Wireless Structural Health Monitoring.
Based on Implementation Methods, the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across New Construction and Retrofitting.
Based on Vertical , the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Aerospace & Defence, Civil Infrastructure, Energy, and Mining. The Aerospace & Defence is further studied across Aerospace and Defense. The Civil Infrastructure is further studied across Bridges, Buildings, Dams, Stadiums, and Tunnels.
Based on Applications, the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Corrosion Monitoring, Crack Detection, Damage Detection, Hotspot Monitoring, Impact Monitoring, Multimodal Sensing, State Sensing, Strain Monitoring, and Structural Health Monitoring And Non-destructive Testing.
Based on Geography, the Infrastructure Monitoring Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market including Acellent Technologies, Avt Reliability, Bridge Diagnostics, Campbell Scientific, Cowi, Digitexx, Feac Engineering, First Sensor, Geocomp, Geokon, Geomotion Singapore, Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik, Infibra Technologies, Kinemetrics, Nova Metrix, Pure Technologies, Rst Instruments, Sensuron, Set Point Technologies, Sgs, Sisgeo, Sites-afla, Sixense, Sodis Lab, Strainstall Uk, and Yapidestek Engineering.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Infrastructure Monitoring Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Vertical Outlook
3.4. Offering Outlook
3.5. Technology Outlook
3.6. Applications Outlook
3.7. Implementation Methods Outlook
3.8. Geography Outlook
3.9. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Demand for predictive maintenance in order to reduce life cycle maintenance costs
5.1.1.2. Decrease in the cost of sensors
5.1.1.3. Improved ability to remotely monitor critical infrastructure using smart sensors
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High installation costs
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Increasing public-private partnerships for the infrastructural growth
5.1.3.2. Rising investment for digital technology in the field across emerging markets
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Cybersecurity risks
5.1.4.2. Lack of skilled technicians for installing and calibrating this system
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Offering
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Hardware
6.2.1. Data Acquisition Systems And Communication Systems
6.2.2. Sensors
6.2.2.1. Accelerometers
6.2.2.2. Corrosion Sensors
6.2.2.3. Displacement Sensors
6.2.2.4. Inclinometers And Tiltmeters
6.2.2.5. Strain Gauges
6.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Hardware And Software & Services Segments
6.4. Software & Services
6.4.1. Services
6.4.1.1. Post-installation
6.4.1.2. Pre-installation
6.4.2. Software
7. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Technology
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Wired Structural Health Monitoring
7.3. Wireless Structural Health Monitoring
8. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Implementation Methods
8.1. Introduction
8.2. New Construction
8.3. Retrofitting
9. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Vertical
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Aerospace & Defence
9.2.1. Aerospace
9.2.2. Defense
9.3. Civil Infrastructure
9.3.1. Bridges
9.3.2. Buildings
9.3.3. Dams
9.3.4. Stadiums
9.3.5. Tunnels
9.4. Energy
9.5. Mining
10. Global Infrastructure Monitoring Market, By Applications
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Corrosion Monitoring
10.3. Crack Detection
10.4. Damage Detection
10.5. Hotspot Monitoring
10.6. Impact Monitoring
10.7. Multimodal Sensing
10.8. State Sensing
10.9. Strain Monitoring
10.10. Structural Health Monitoring And Non-destructive Testing
11. Americas Infrastructure Monitoring Market
12. Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Monitoring Market
13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Infrastructure Monitoring Market
14. Competitive Landscape
15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. Acellent Technologies
15.2. Avt Reliability
15.3. Bridge Diagnostics
15.4. Campbell Scientific
15.5. Cowi
15.6. Digitexx
15.7. Feac Engineering
15.8. First Sensor
15.9. Geocomp
15.10. Geokon
15.11. Geomotion Singapore
15.12. Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik
15.13. Infibra Technologies
15.14. Kinemetrics
15.15. Nova Metrix
15.16. Pure Technologies
15.17. Rst Instruments
15.18. Sensuron
15.19. Set Point Technologies
15.20. Sgs
15.21. Sisgeo
15.22. Sites-afla
15.23. Sixense
15.24. Sodis Lab
15.25. Strainstall Uk
15.26. Yapidestek Engineering
16. Appendix
