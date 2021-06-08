The Global Barrier Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 889.00 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barrier Materials Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04143752/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on barrier materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for barrier materials by major end-user industries, increasing use of barrier materials in developing countries, and the use of PVDC as a barrier material. In addition, rising demand for barrier materials by major end-user industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The barrier materials market analysis includes end-user segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The barrier materials market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

• Agriculture

• Others



By Type

• PVDC

• EVOH

• PEN

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the barrier materials market growth during the next few years. Also, bio-based barrier materials helping market growth and product innovation and R&D on barrier materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on barrier materials market covers the following areas:

• Barrier materials market sizing

• Barrier materials market forecast

• Barrier materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading barrier materials market vendors that include Asahi Kasei Corp., Chang Chun Group, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd., Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Solvay SA, and Teijin Ltd. Also, the barrier materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

