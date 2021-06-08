Global Auger Drilling Market Research Report to 2025 - by Type, Structure, Design, Mounting, End-user and Application

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Auger Drilling Market Research Report by Type (Handheld and Machine), by Structure (Bucket Augers and Continuous Flight Augers), by Design, by Mounting, by End User, by Application - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Auger Drilling Market is expected to grow from USD 1,592.56 Million in 2020 to USD 2,394.67 Million by the end of 2025.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Auger Drilling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Type, the Auger Drilling Market is examined across Handheld and Machine.

Based on Structure, the Auger Drilling Market is examined across Bucket Augers and Continuous Flight Augers.

Based on Design, the Auger Drilling Market is examined across Double Start and Single Start.

Based on Mounting, the Auger Drilling Market is examined across Handheld or portable auger and Truck mounted auger.

Based on End User, the Auger Drilling Market is examined across Agriculture, Construction, Industrial, and Mining.

Based on Application, the Auger Drilling Market is examined across Drilling environmental test wells, Foundation repair, Soil sampling, and Wood drill.

Based on Geography, the Auger Drilling Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Auger Drilling Market including Agromaster Agricultural Machinery, American Drilling Corp, LLC, Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG, Autoguide Equipment, Barbco Inc, Beijing Cortech Drilling Equipment Co. Ltd., Bor-It Mfg. Co., Inc., Champion Equipment Company, Cortech Drilling Equipment Co.,Ltd., EMDE Industrie-Technik GmbH, Herrenknecht AG, Hyundai Power Equipment, Jewett Construction Company, Liebherr Group, Little Beaver Inc., Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd., Marl Technologies Inc., Premier Augers, Prime Hitech Engineering Limited, Sollami Company, Sysbohr GmbH, Terex Corporation, The Toro Company, Total Drilling Supply LLC, and VidaXL International B.V..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Auger Drilling Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Auger Drilling Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Auger Drilling Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Auger Drilling Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Auger Drilling Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Auger Drilling Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Auger Drilling Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Design Outlook

3.4. Mounting Outlook

3.5. Application Outlook

3.6. Type Outlook

3.7. Structure Outlook

3.8. End User Outlook

3.9. Geography Outlook

3.10. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for drilling and boring from construction, mining, agriculture, and industrial sectors

5.1.1.2. Growing demand for metals and minerals derived from the earth's crust

5.1.1.3. Technology enhancement in the auger drilling

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Long time for drilling and required to handle heavy equipment

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing mining activities in Asia-Pacific

5.1.3.2. Developing new technologies in both continuous flight auger and bucket augers

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Hazards of auger drilling

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Auger Drilling Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Handheld

6.3. Machine



7. Global Auger Drilling Market, By Structure

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bucket Augers

7.3. Continuous Flight Augers



8. Global Auger Drilling Market, By Design

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Double Start

8.3. Single Start



9. Global Auger Drilling Market, By Mounting

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Handheld or portable auger

9.3. Truck mounted auger



10. Global Auger Drilling Market, By End User

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Agriculture

10.3. Construction

10.4. Industrial

10.5. Mining



11. Global Auger Drilling Market, By Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Drilling environmental test wells

11.3. Foundation repair

11.4. Soil sampling

11.5. Wood drill



12. Americas Auger Drilling Market



13. Asia-Pacific Auger Drilling Market



14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Auger Drilling Market



15. Competitive Landscape

16. Company Usability Profiles

16.1. Agromaster Agricultural Machinery

16.2. American Drilling Corp, LLC

16.3. Andreas Stihl AG & Company KG

16.4. Autoguide Equipment

16.5. Barbco Inc

16.6. Beijing Cortech Drilling Equipment Co. Ltd.

16.7. Bor-It Mfg. Co., Inc.

16.8. Champion Equipment Company

16.9. Cortech Drilling Equipment Co.,Ltd.

16.10. EMDE Industrie-Technik GmbH

16.11. Herrenknecht AG

16.12. Hyundai Power Equipment

16.13. Jewett Construction Company

16.14. Liebherr Group

16.15. Little Beaver Inc.

16.16. Makita Power Tools India Pvt. Ltd.

16.17. Marl Technologies Inc.

16.18. Premier Augers

16.19. Prime Hitech Engineering Limited

16.20. Sollami Company

16.21. Sysbohr GmbH

16.22. Terex Corporation

16.23. The Toro Company

16.24. Total Drilling Supply LLC

16.25. VidaXL International B.V.



17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ce3vdw