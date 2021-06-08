The Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market is expected to grow by $ 4.48 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Inertial Measurement Unit Sensors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04103789/?utm_source=GNW

48 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 22% during the forecast period. Our report on automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the strong demand from automotive applications and the presence of regulatory framework. In addition, strong demand from automotive applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• FOG-based IMUs

• MEMS gyroscope-based IMUs



By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• ME



This study identifies the reduced IMU sensors cost because of economies of scale as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market covers the following areas:

• Automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market sizing

• Automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market forecast

• Automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., Bourns Inc., Continental AG, elobau GmbH & Co. KG, Gill Sensors and Controls Ltd, Minda Corp. Ltd., Pricol Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rochester Gauges LLC, and TE Connectivity Ltd. Also, the automotive inertial measurement unit sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



