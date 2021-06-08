Softgel Capsules Market to Reach USD 9.59 Billion in 2027; Emergence of Vegan Products Backed by Zero Health Risks to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global softgel capsules market stood at USD 6.52 billion in 2020. The rising launch of vegan products by numerous renowned companies across the globe is set to affect growth positively. As these are 100% and do not have any potential health risk, their demand is surging rapidly. For instance, in November 2020, Aenova unveiled its latest vegan soft capsules called VegaGels. They conform to the Chinese, E.U., and U.S. regulatory specifications. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Softgel Capsules Market, 2021-2027.” As per the study, the market size is projected to grow from USD 6.94 billion in 2021 to USD 9.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/softgel-capsules-market-103353





Surging Demand for Vitamins to Avoid Transmission of COVID-19 will Favor Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected the supply chain of numerous companies worldwide, thereby impacting the healthcare sector. But, it has showcased a positive effect on the softgel capsules industry because of the high demand for diet supplements and vitamins to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. We are offering accurate research reports to help you better understand the current situation.

Pharmaceutical Companies Segment to Dominate Stoked by Higher Production of Capsules

Based on the type, the market is divided into gelatin capsules and non-animal softgel capsules. By the application, it is fragmented into prescription medicines and health & dietary supplements. Lastly, based on manufacturers, it is segmented into pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, and others. Amongst these, the pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to remain at the forefront in the near future because of the increasing production of these capsules by these companies. The pharmaceutical companies segment held 56.4% in terms of the softgel capsules market share in 2020.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/softgel-capsules-market-103353





Report Coverage-

Our in-depth research reports offer a comprehensive coverage of the focus industry, ensuring a deep and holistic understanding of the market. It also offers granular and actionable data. We strive to ensure that you receive the best strategies for increasing sales of your products. Our key mission is service orientation. We also conduct primary and secondary research to track the latest innovations, regulatory developments, and competitive landscape occurring in the softgel capsules industry.

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders to Augment Growth

The number of clinical trials is rising at a fast pace as more and more companies are coming forward to evaluate the effectiveness of these capsules. Besides, the increasing cases of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases is another major factor that is set to accelerate the softgel capsules market growth in the upcoming years. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 12.1% of adults in the U.S. were diagnosed with cardiovascular disorders in 2018. However, the need to prevent generic competition and patent expiration is high in the market. It may obstruct growth.





Quick Buy - Softgel Capsules Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103353





North America to Lead Owing to Rising Launch of Novel Products by Manufacturers

Geographically, North America procured USD 2.29 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the increasing launch of unique products by reputed manufacturers of these capsules in the region. In Europe, the market is anticipated to grow considerably on account of the surging investments by various countries in R&D activities. Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR throughout the forthcoming years because of the rising incidence of chronic ailments.

Key Players Focus on Launching Innovative Capules to Fulfil High Consumer Demand

The market is consolidated with only three companies in the leading position. Most of them are focusing on the launch of state-of-the-art products to keep up with the high consumer demand worldwide. Below are the two latest industry developments:

October 2020 : Catalent introduced its new OptiGel DR technology to manufacture and formulate delayed/enteric release softgels. These would be formed by a blend of gelatin and pectin, thereby eliminating the requirement of another capsule coating step.

: Catalent introduced its new OptiGel DR technology to manufacture and formulate delayed/enteric release softgels. These would be formed by a blend of gelatin and pectin, thereby eliminating the requirement of another capsule coating step. June 2020: Lonza Capsules and Health Ingredients launched new capsules named Capsugel® DBcaps® to tackle the important hurdles amid double-blinded clinical trials.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/softgel-capsules-market-103353





A list of prominent softgel capsules manufacturers operating in the global market:

Capsugel (Lonza) (New Jersey, U.S.)

Sirio Pharma Co., Ltd. (Guangdong, China)

Catalent, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Aenova Holding GmbH (Munich, Germany)

Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd. (Shizuoka, Japan)

CAPTEK Softgel International Inc. (California, U.S.)

Curtis Health Caps (Wielkopolskie, Poland)

EuroCaps Ltd (South Wales, UK)

Other prominent players

Table Of Contents :

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. New Product Launch

4.2. Overview of Regulatory Scenario

4.3. Key Industry Developments-Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.4. Impact of COVID-19 on Softgel Capsules Market

5. Global Softgel Capsules Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. Gelatin Capsules

5.2.2. Non-animal Softgel Capsules

5.2.2.1. Starch

5.2.2.2. Pullulan

5.2.2.3. Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Prescription Medicines

5.3.2. Health & Dietary Supplements

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Manufacturers

5.4.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

5.4.2. Nutraceutical Companies

5.4.3. Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

North America Softgel Capsules Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. Gelatin Capsules

6.2.2. Non-animal Softgel Capsules

6.2.2.1. Starch

6.2.2.2. Pullulan

6.2.2.3. Others

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

6.3.1. Prescription Medicines

6.3.2. Health & Dietary Supplements

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Manufacturers

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.4.2. Nutraceutical Companies

6.4.3. Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

Toc Continue..





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/softgel-capsules-market-103353





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:



Aesthetic/Cosmetic Lasers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Hair Removal, Pigmentation & Tattoo Removal, Body Shaping & Tightening, Skin rejuvenation, Acne Reduction, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

South East Asia Medical Gloves Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application; By Material and Examination By Category {Surgical (Powdered and Powder-free) and Examination ,By End User (Surgical, Examination )and Country Forecast, 2020-2027

Drug Delivery Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Inhalation, Transdermal, Injectables and Others), By Device Type (Conventional and Advanced), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Teledermatology Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Products & Services), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous), Real-time (Synchronous) & Others) By End User (Healthcare Facilities, & Home Care), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drug Class, By Disease Type ,By Route of Administration (Topical, and Oral), By Distribution Channel and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.