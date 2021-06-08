Bigelow Tea Introduces Two New Teas Featuring 100% Daily Recommended Dose of Vitamin C

Fairfield, Connecticut, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- June 8, 2021 Fairfield, CT – Bigelow Tea, the number one specialty tea company in the United States, is excited to announce two new Bigelow plus Vitamin C teas joining our expanding line of specialty teas. As the leader in specialty tea, we know how important it is to stay healthy and support the immune system. That’s why we created these new teas which feature 100% of the recommended daily value of Vitamin C in just one serving – a simple and delicious way to help the body’s defenses.

Now more than ever, we know consumers are seeking better-for-you ingredients that not only provide comfort but also deliver functional benefits. Bigelow brings innovation to both Green and Black tea with 100% daily value of healthy antioxidant Vitamin C. We’ve included highly sought after ingredients long known for their beneficial properties, like Echinacea and the immensely popular super fruit, Elderberry. Citrus is also a natural way to support a healthy immune system. These two new Vitamin C teas join Bigelow’s I Love Lemon plus Vitamin C Herbal Tea already on grocery store shelves, a classic favorite among tea drinkers and lemon lovers.

NEW! Bigelow Green Tea with Elderberry Plus Vitamin C

Smooth green tea with a slightly tart berry flavor and a smoky finish

NEW! Bigelow Lemon Echinacea Black Tea Plus Vitamin C

A robust black tea with tart lemon and earthy Echinacea

Bigelow I Love Lemon Herbal Tea Plus Vitamin C

An invigorating herbal lemon tea with a fruity tart flavor

Our Vitamin C teas combine the unbeatable flavor you have come to love and expect from a cup of Bigelow Tea with the added benefit of incredible immune support with the recommended daily serving of Vitamin C. Healthy never tasted so good!

Bigelow Tea has long been an innovator in the tea industry, introducing the first specialty tea in 1945 with the creation of its signature flavor, Constant Comment®. Since that time, Bigelow Tea has continued to push innovation in not only flavor, but also by creating functional teas that enhance consumers’ day-to-day lives.

“We’ve seen the demand for products that support a healthy lifestyle expand tremendously over the past few years” says Cindi Bigelow, President and CEO of family-owned Bigelow Tea. “Tea has always been a source of comfort and well-being in the lives of our consumers. Expanding our line of Vitamin C teas recognizes our consumers desire to sustain a healthy immune system while embracing that moment of calm in their everyday lives through a delicious cup of our Bigelow plus Vitamin C teas.”

Bigelow Tea offers over 150 varieties tea, including top sellers like Lemon Ginger plus Probiotics. These teas are now available for purchase in stores and online on the Bigelow Tea company website (www.bigelowtea.com) and other select online retailers. The average suggested SRP is $3.19.

About Bigelow Tea Company

Based in Fairfield, CT and 100% family owned, the Bigelow Tea Company pioneered the specialty tea category over 75 years ago with its flagship tea, “Constant Comment”® an iconic American favorite known for it’s unique, memorable blend of orange rind and sweet spice that changed the way America drank tea. The three-generational company takes pride in its heritage and successful growth from a one-product, entrepreneurial venture into America’s leading specialty tea brand. Producing 2 billion tea bags annually, the Bigelow Tea line includes more than 150 varieties of Flavored, Traditional, Green, Herbal, Decaffeinated, steep by Bigelow Organic, Bigelow Benefits Wellness teas, and Bigelow Botanicals Cold Water Infusions. Bigelow Tea products are available nationwide. For more information, visit our website (www.bigelowtea.com) or contact: media@bigelowtea.com.

