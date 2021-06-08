FABRIQUE 1840 AWARD: Showcasing the Talent of Canadian Craftspeople

QUEBEC CITY, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrique 1840 by Simons is proud to officially launch its award to support Canada’s creative economy and introduce uniquely designed pieces to a wider audience. A total of 30 craftspeople from across Canada who were selected as finalists will present their interpretation of the chosen theme—revival—in one of the three following categories: fashion accessories, home, and kids. At the end of this unprecedented competition, four prizes will be awarded to recognize the work of local craftspeople. In addition, the general public will be encouraged to vote for their favourite creations at Fabrique1840.com and, in doing so, to make a tangible and significant contribution to the development of local artisanal businesses.



“We want to celebrate the creative talent of our country’s craftspeople. Some explored and revived their origins, like Indigo Arrows with its cushion that reinterprets the story of the Anishinaabe people, and artist Anna Jane McIntyre who explored the future of Afro-American identity through her art print. Other craftspeople approached the theme through the angle of nature, playing with spring’s colours and organic shapes. This is what we see in the work of the cabinetmakers at Coolican & Company with their sleek vase, and in the imaginative daisy collar by the duo Noémiah x Goye that’s made of porcelain. Together, these pieces are a wonderful sample of the quality handiwork and creativity of local craftspeople and designers,” says Cécile Branco, Director of Fabrique 1840.

PRIZES FOR CRAFTSPEOPLE

The grand prize, a $10,000 award, will be given by a jury of experts to the participant who stood out the most through the creativity and quality of their work. Additionally, three people’s choice awards will be given out. These candidates will win a marketing tool kit that includes professional photos for 10 of their products, as well as a feature on the simons.ca home page and in the Simons newsletter. This prize goes hand in hand with Fabrique 1840’s goal of increasing these businesses’ online visibility, which is now essential to their growth.

PRIZES FOR THE PUBLIC

Public votes will be critical, as they’ll help propel Canadian artisanal businesses forward. In order to encourage the public to vote for their favourite creations from among the 30 finalists, three prizes will be awarded to members of the public who participate in the vote for the people’s choice awards. They will have 10 days to submit their three votes—one per category. Once the voting period is over, one winner will be randomly drawn in each of the three categories and will receive one of three $500 Fabrique 1840 gift cards.

SCHEDULE

June 11: 30 finalists unveiled on Fabrique 1840’s website

June 20: Deadline for the public vote

July 1: Winners announced



JURY

Peter Simons, President and CEO of Simons

Deborah Wang, Artistic Director at DesignTO

Jody Phillips, former Director of IDS Vancouver for six years and ambassadress for the West Coast design scene

Maegan Black, Director of the Canadian Crafts Federation

Muriel Françoise, Montreal correspondent for Milk & Milk Decoration and founder of Mezzanine

The jury carefully judged the applications received over the past month to determine which craftsperson will receive the Fabrique 1840 Award based on four evaluation criteria: originality, adherence to the theme, quality, and functionality. At the same time, the jury selected the 30 finalists that will be submitted for the public vote in the three chosen categories: fashion accessories, home, and kids.

About Fabrique 1840

Simons, a fashion destination since 1840, makes its unique expertise available to Canadian creators through Fabrique 1840, which it launched in the fall of 2018. This online platform is a place to celebrate and support creativity, culture, community, and leadership—fundamental values written in Simons' DNA. It's a showcase for over 230 talented creators and craftspeople who explore all artistic fields, including interior decor, fashion accessories, stationery, and leatherworking. Fabrique 1840 brings together all the best Canada has to offer: artisans at the top of their game.

Visit www.fabrique1840.com or follow Fabrique1840 on Instagram: @fabrique1840 or Facebook: facebook.com/fabrique1840





