Global wires and cables market Size valuation to reach USD 245.91 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the experts, worldwide wires and cables market size was remunerated at USD 183.14 billion in 2020 and is projected to register 4.3% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, amassing USD 245.91 billion by the end of 2027. Rising investments in grid projects, expansive industrialization, and increasing government investments in energy sector are stimulating the growth of the industry.

The report classifies the industry sphere on the basis of voltage, installation type, and end-user scope. Furthermore, a detailed scrutiny of the different regions contributing towards market remuneration is also enclosed in the report. It further outlines the competitive hierarchy of the business vertical and provides a perspective into the strategies adopted by major vendors, such as partnerships, new launches, acquisitions, and mergers.

Furthermore, inflowing funding for transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure for effective transmission of power to electrical equipment at network phases, such as generation, and primary & secondary customers is also boosting global wires and cables market valuation. As per the World Energy Investment statistics, T&D infrastructure investment is expected to rise to USD 6.8 trillion by 2035. Moreover, increased recognition of the potential of renewable power is also propelling the market outlook.

It is to be noted that various types of cables such as coaxial cables, are largely used for transmitting communication signals and electric power.

Despite the positive industry scenario, increasing raw material costs are likely to impede the growth of the market in the ensuing years.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on voltage, global wires and cables industry is classified into low, medium, high, and extra high voltage. By installation type, the industry comprises overhead and underground segments.

Elaborating on end-user scope, the business vertical is arrayed into aerospace & defense, oil & gas, building & construction, IT & telecommunication, energy & power, and others.

Geographical scope:

Estimated from seasons analysts suggest that North America held a significant market share in the recent past, owing to investments made telecommunication company to expand their network.

In the meantime, Asia-Pacific wires and cables industry is projected to record a remarkable CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. This can be attributed to establishment of new power plants, as well as persisting focus on smart infrastructure development in the region.

Global Wires and Cables Market, by Voltage (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Low Voltage

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Very High Voltage

Global Wires and Cables Market, by Installation Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Overhead Segment

Underground Segment

Global Wires and Cables Market, by End-User Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Others

Global Wires and Cables Market, by Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

ROE

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

ROAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Global Wires and Cables Market, Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Prysmian S.p.A

Nexans S.A.

LS Cable & System Ltd.

LEONI AG

KEI Industries Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd.

Finolex Cables Ltd.

Encore Wire Corp.

Belden Inc.



