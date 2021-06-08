Porsche Drive and Turo collaborate to bring the ultimate Taycan experience to Montréal this month

English French

MONTREAL, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. and Turo, Canada’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing platform, are proud to announce today the launch of a brand new collaboration in Canada. It will feature the Porsche Taycan, the brand’s first fully electric sports car, hosted on the platform throughout June in Montréal. This will give Turo guests the opportunity to experience the exceptional driving dynamics and technology of the Taycan on demand and a taste of what the full Porsche Drive program can offer.



With access to one of the most lauded electric vehicles on the market today, the program offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a complete Porsche experience. The vehicles will be available for booking exclusively in and around Montréal.

“The Porsche Drive subscription and rental program was originally launched in Toronto in 2019 and has recently expanded to Vancouver,” said Marc Ouayoun, President & CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We believe that the unique collaboration with Turo serves as the perfect trial model as we plan to launch the full program in Montreal in the future.”

Turo launched in Canada in 2016 as a way to encourage Canadians to put the country’s 23 million cars to better use. To date, over one million people in Canada have signed up for Turo and more than 44,000 cars have been listed on the platform. In recent years, it has become a go-to for those looking to use or test drive electric vehicles.

“This collaboration is not only a fantastic opportunity for Porsche to reach a new group of potential buyers in our vast community of members, but it also diversifies Turo’s electric vehicle offering,” said Cedric Mathieu, VP and Head of Turo Canada. “We’re seeing more and more people come to Turo to try an electric vehicle for the first time, and it really allows them to see how a specific car could fit into their daily life. We believe car sharing can be used as an adoption tool for electric vehicles in Canada, so we’re really excited to be able to showcase these incredible new vehicles to some of our guests.”

Launched at a world premiere in Niagara Falls Ontario in September 2019, the Taycan is a four-door sports sedan with a unique package, offering typical Porsche performance and connectivity with everyday usability. At the same time, highly advanced production methods and the features of the Taycan are setting new standards in the fields of sustainability and digitalization. Offered in Canada in Taycan 4S, Taycan Turbo, and Taycan Turbo S versions, power ranges from 522 to 750 hp with standard all-wheel drive and an innovative two-speed transmission. As the first production vehicle to offer an 800V charging architecture, charging time from five to 80 percent state of charge can be achieved in as little as 22.5 minutes.

The Porsche Drive collaboration with Turo builds on the success of Porsche Host, a pilot program by Porsche Digital, Inc. in 2019 that brought guests together with exemplary Turo hosts offering select Porsche vehicles in California, USA. The Taycan models will be available for Turo members in Montréal aged 30 and above to book for anywhere from one to 30 days through two of Turo’s top hosts. These individuals have been handpicked for their electric vehicle knowledge, passion for Porsche, and to help guide guests through everything the Taycan has to offer. Prices will start at $365 per day, a cost that Porsche will refund in full to guests that go on to purchase a Taycan at a Porsche Centre in Canada.

