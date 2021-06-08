The Global Lead-acid Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 6.33 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lead-acid Battery Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273531/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on lead-acid battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in demand for industrial applications, growing investments in automotive industry, and increasing focus on renewable energy generation. In addition, growth in demand for industrial applications is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The lead-acid battery market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The lead-acid battery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Stationary

• Motive



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growing need for eco-friendly vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the lead-acid battery market growth during the next few years. Also, rising vendor collaborations and growing microgrid installations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on lead-acid battery market covers the following areas:

• Lead-acid battery market sizing

• Lead-acid battery market forecast

• Lead-acid battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lead-acid battery market vendors that include Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner & Sohn GmbH, C&D Technologies Inc., Clarios, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa Corp., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. Also, the lead-acid battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03273531/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________