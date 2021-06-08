The Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market is expected to grow by 7,039.25 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 97% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02608405/?utm_source=GNW

25 thousand units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 97% during the forecast period. Our report on automotive inductive wireless charging systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for HEVs and EVs, introduction of wireless charging systems for electric commercial vehicles, and the backward integration by OEMs to develop inductive charging systems. In addition, increasing demand for HEVs and EVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive inductive wireless charging systems market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive inductive wireless charging systems market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Residential charging systems

• Public charging systems



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the introduction of on-road dynamic wireless charging systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the advent of autonomous EVs with wireless charging systems and magnetic resonance systems replacing electromagnetic induction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive inductive wireless charging systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive inductive wireless charging systems market sizing

• Automotive inductive wireless charging systems market forecast

• Automotive inductive wireless charging systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive inductive wireless charging systems market vendors that include Continental AG, ConvenientPower HK Limited, Energizer Holdings Inc., Evatran Group Inc., Leggett & Platt Inc., MediaTek Inc., Momentum Dynamics, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., and WiTricity Corporation. Also, the automotive inductive wireless charging systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

