The Global Antifouling Coatings Market is expected to grow by $ 1.96 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

Our report on antifouling coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in the ship building industry and impact on performance of vessels. In addition, growth in ship building industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The antifouling coatings market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The antifouling coatings market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Vessels

• Rigs



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing number of passenger cruises as one of the prime reasons driving the antifouling coatings market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on antifouling coatings market covers the following areas:

• Antifouling coatings market sizing

• Antifouling coatings market forecast

• Antifouling coatings market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading antifouling coatings market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, Altex Coatings Ltd., BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hempel AS, Jotun AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and The Sherwin-Williams Co. Also, the antifouling coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

