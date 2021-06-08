The Global Automotive Heads-up Display Market is expected to grow by $ 1.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21% during the forecast period

New York, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Heads-up Display Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183855/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive heads-up display market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing focus by OEMs on improving safety for drivers and economies of scale derived from the consumer electronics segment to rationalize cost structures in automotive display system space. In addition, the increasing focus by OEMs on improving safety for drivers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive heads-up display market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive heads-up display market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Windshield-projected HUDs

• Combiner-projected HUDs



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the declining average selling price of HUDs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive heads-up display market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive heads-up display market covers the following areas:

• Automotive heads-up display market sizing

• Automotive heads-up display market forecast

• Automotive heads-up display market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive heads-up display market vendors that include 3M Co., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HUDWAY LLC, Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Valeo SA, Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp. Also, the automotive heads-up display market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

