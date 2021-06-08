Feed the Children, Tyson Foods and Americold Launch 10-City Tour to Help Feed Families in Rural Communities Across the U.S.

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed the Children, Tyson Foods and Americold are partnering to launch an “Alliance to Defeat Hunger” with a 10-city tour across the United States to help feed families in rural communities. Throughout the tour the organizations will supplement nearly 2 million meals to families experiencing food insecurity.



Feed the Children and Tyson Foods have partnered for 19 years to provide protein to families across the country. Feed the Children and Americold also have a multi-year partnership to fight hunger that has included donations of critical funds, temperature-controlled transportation and warehouse space. The three organizations recently announced a partnership to expedite meal distribution via a unique supply chain model. With many families still reeling from the effects of COVID-19, the three organizations are now expanding their work together via the 10-city tour to ensure families have access to nutritious food this summer.

In each city, Feed the Children, Tyson and Americold will hold distribution events with local community partners for over 1,200 people. At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of non-perishable food; a 15-pound box of essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; Tyson products and additional items.

The companies will also partner with schools in each community to set up a pantry where children and families can access food, school supplies and personal hygiene products during or after school hours. The tour will kick-off in Springdale, Ark., on June 8 and end in Enid, Okla., Sept. 30.

“We’re proud to be a part of this tour that will help so many families in rural communities across the United States,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “We’re committed to supporting hunger relief efforts across the country, and this initiative will provide critical resources to those who need it most.”

“By partnering with Feed the Children and Tyson Foods in this alliance to defeat hunger, we’re able to expand our efforts to provide for families and children in need across the country. This tour is another way we’re demonstrating our commitment to give back and support the communities where our associates live and work,” said Fred Boehler, President and CEO of Americold.

“The Americold and Tyson Foods partnership means so much to Feed the Children, and more importantly, to the families we serve,” said Travis Arnold, president and CEO, Feed the Children. “Those living paycheck-to-paycheck do not have a safety net. Our partners are a critical part of providing compassionate support to those who are facing tough decisions about how to care for their families.”

The tour is focused on rural communities in America, where those in need have less access to nutritious food and limited support for feeding programs to help kids and families. The three companies also want to ensure that children have access to food and essentials during the summer months when school is not in session.

Tour dates and locations include:

June 8: Springdale, AR

June 23: Tolleson, AZ

July 13: New Holland, PA

July 20: Garden City, KS

July 28: Sanford, NC

August 5: Pasco, WA

August 11: Sioux City, IA

Sept 2: Amarillo, TX

Sept 9: Sebree, KY

Sept 30: Enid, OK

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

About Americold

Americold is the world’s largest publicly-traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisitions and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 238 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.4 billion cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers. Visit www.americold.com for more information.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

