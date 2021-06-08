NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 7, 2021.



Shareholders approved the following:

Election of Directors: the incumbent six directors of the Company were re-elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.



Appointment of Auditors: KPMG LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.



Further details are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 30, 2021 posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedar.com.

Specific voting results are as follows:

Description of Matter # of Votes

For % of Votes

For # of Votes

Withheld/

Against % of Votes

Withheld/

Against Election of the following Directors: George Liszicasz 25,396,252 95.56% 1,180,523 4.44% Charles Selby 25,708,827 96.73% 867,948 3.27% John Tilson 25,711,827 96.75% 864,948 3.25% Thomas E. Valentine 25,711,327 96.74% 865,448 3.26% Bruce G. Wilcox 25,711,827 96.75% 864,948 3.25% Frank Ingriselli 25,711,927 96.75% 863,848 3.25% Appointment of Auditors 30,692,847 99.99% 3,733 0.01%

LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Event

Mr. George Liszicasz (CEO) and Mr. Eugene Woychyshyn (CFO) will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Event today, June 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm PDT / 4:00 pm EDT. To view the free on-line presentation, please register at: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

