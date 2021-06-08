BITPOINT LATAM Partners with Acuant to Streamline Crypto Exchange User Experience

LOS ANGELES, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuant, the globally trusted leading identity platform for fraud prevention and AML compliance, today announced an expanded partnership with BITPOINT LATAM, the leading crypto-to-FIAT exchange in Latin America. BITPOINT LATAM has integrated Acuant®GO to implement fully automated Identity Verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solutions to better support users while continuing to meet compliance standards.



Consumers use BITPOINT to buy and sell crypto assets with local Mexico, Dominican Republic, Panama, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru, Argentina, Colombia and Brazil currency. As a leader in the region’s crypto-asset market, BITPOINT has made cryptocurrency more accessible in these nine countries since 2019 with its advanced cutting-edge technology.

To provide consumers a safe and trusted user experience, BITPOINT originally integrated Acuant Compliance technology to comply with AML regulations. As the exchange rapidly expanded across the region into its leadership role today, BITPOINT needed to quickly launch a scalable solution for identity and document verification while meeting KYC requirements and AML standards. Acuant®GO, Acuant’s no code solution, met the requirements and allowed BITPOINT to launch in just three weeks, driving user onboardings up by 98%.

“Since the beginning of our partnership with Acuant, the company’s robust compliance platform and state-of-the-art technology has continued to support BITPOINT as we pursued an ambitious growth plan in Latin America. While complying with regulatory requirements and keeping our users safe, we found a need to make their experience even easier,” said Julián Guevo, Compliance Operations Director at BITPOINT LATAM. “We are looking forward to continuing our work with Acuant and are thrilled with the results since integrating Acuant®GO.”

“We’ve seen cryptocurrency adoption grow rapidly over the past few years as the currency has become more secure thanks to new regulations and requirements. At Acuant, we are always ensuring our customers are not only meeting compliance standards and preventing fraud, but also keeping their customers happy,” said Yossi Zekri, President and CEO at Acuant. “Our no code solution is providing this seamless onboarding experience while allowing businesses and organizations to keep up with rapid digital transformation in a way that no other offering in the market today can. We are delighted to continue our partnership with BITPOINT and see them grow.”

To learn more, read the full case study here.

About Acuant

Acuant’s Trusted Identity Platform is at the forefront of enabling businesses and governments to transact with trust in an ever-increasing digital world, facilitating the creation, ownership and ability to verify your identity and making that accessible to the entire global population. With industry leading identity verification, regulatory compliance (AML/KYC) and digital identity solutions powered by AI and human assisted machine learning, Acuant delivers unparalleled results and operational efficiency. Omnichannel deployment delivers seamless customer experiences to fight fraud, increase conversions and establish trust in seconds from anywhere in the world. Completing more than 1.5 billion transactions in over 200 countries and territories, Acuant powers trust in every major industry.

About BITPOINT LATAM

BITTPOINT is a FSA Licensed Japanese Crypto-to-FIAT Exchange, subsidiary of Remixpoint Inc (TYO: 3825). BITPOINT is the most extended crypto exchange in Latin America, currently operating in Mexico, Dominican Republic, Panama, Guatemala, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina. BITPOINT allows users to buy and sell the main 9 crypto assets of the market with local currency and USD, becoming the main on-ramp and off-ramp crypto platform in the region. Learn more: bitpointlatam.com

Media Contact

Malini Gujral

marketing@acuant.com