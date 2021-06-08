InFlight Corporation Achieves Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft Expertise for Delivering Proven, Repeatable Integration

EASTHAMPTON, Mass., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InFlight Corporation, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft Expertise for its integration of InFlight.



Building on its existing Oracle relationship, InFlight has renewed support for PeopleSoft Human Capital Management (HCM) 9.2. Working to re-imagine the PeopleSoft look and feel and optimize task completion, InFlight enhances the digital experience for employee and manager self-service, time and expense entry, manager approvals, benefits, onboarding, and more.

By brokering communication between PeopleSoft and end-users, InFlight transforms rendered content using InFlight Next Level Transformation (NLX). The sophisticated InFlight NLX engine distills PeopleSoft content into user-first and mobile-optimized interface designs to enhance usability across all device types. Users can view and make changes to PeopleSoft data without having to leave their intranet portal or pinch-zoom to manipulate forms. InFlight preserves PeopleSoft’s native security stack and business logic, with no customization required.

Ann Jennings, Partner Manager, InFlight, explained, “We’ve collaborated with Oracle for a number of years and are excited to maintain our Oracle Validated Integration status – and at the perfect moment. With HR teams focused on maximizing their existing software investments, the application of the InFlight solution to PeopleSoft HCM helps deliver a consumer-grade user experience across devices without the cost or disruption of migrating to a new ERP system.”

“Achieving Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft Expertise gives our customers the confidence that the integration of InFlight is functionally sound and performs as tested,” said David Hicks, vice president, Worldwide ISV Cloud Business Development, Oracle. “For solutions deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or both, Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical review process that helps to reduce deployment risk and improves the user experience of the partner’s integrated offering.”

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners who can deliver quality solutions and minimize risk for their specific needs.

In order to achieve the Oracle Validated Integration with PeopleSoft 9.2 Expertise, partners like InFlight must meet a series of qualifiers, including demonstrating that the integration performs as documented. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog, at www.oracle.com/partnernetwork/expertise.

About InFlight

To survive and thrive, organizations must be efficient and find ways to do more with less. By optimizing existing software investments, the InFlight Employee Experience Platform (EXP) recognizes and resolves productivity bottlenecks and enhances the digital experience provided by enterprise applications, removing friction for candidates and employees. InFlight EXP uses analytics to identify, quantify, and solve for user experience challenges, increasing user adoption, reducing costly training and support requirements, and dramatically streamlining workflows for existing HCM, ATS, financials, and other applications. To learn how InFlight can help your organization, visit www.inflightintegration.com.

About Oracle Validated Integration Expertise

Oracle Validated Integration Expertise, available through Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), gives customers confidence that the integration of a complementary partner software product with an on premise Oracle Application has been validated and the products work together as designed. This can help customers reduce risk, improve system implementation cycles, and provide for smoother upgrades and simpler maintenance. Oracle Validated Integration applies a rigorous technical process to review partner integrations and partners who successfully earn an Oracle Validated Integration Expertise are authorized to use the “Oracle Validated Integration” badge.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork