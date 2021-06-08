Ferratum Oyj presents new strategy, financial targets and the change of the Group name to Multitude SE at its Capital Markets Day

Helsinki, 8 June 2021 – Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) (“Multitude” or “the Group”) announces that its Board of Directors has confirmed the company’s new strategy, financial targets, and the change of the Group name from Ferratum Oyj to Multitude SE.

According to the new strategy, the Group’s business units will gain a more independent role and will consequently be even more closely aligned to their clients and their specific needs. Multitude will concentrate on business-critical operations centrally, with cost advantages derived from delivering greater economies of scale. The strategy and the new role for the Group is also reflected in the new name, Multitude.

The Group acts as an enabler, or a platform, for the business units to flourish. Primelending and the Mobile Wallet business has now been rebranded SweepBank, a brand with a very clear customer focus and an ambition to make its clients’ lives easier. The brand Ferratum is reserved for the Near Prime lending business.

Brand Products Ferratum Microloan, PlusLoan and Credit Limit CapitalBox SME lending SweepBank Primeloan and Mobile Wallet

We have defined clear roles for our tribes. While Ferratum will continue to concentrate on generating strong profits and cash flows, Capital Box, and particularly Sweepbank will represent the future growth engines for the Group in the years to come.

Jorma Jokela, CEO of Multitude Group commented: “We want to get client-specific decisions made in closer collaboration with the client. This helps us to respond better to changing client needs and to help us serve them better. We have, for example, moved a significant part of our application development to the business unit level – or ‘tribes’ as we call them. The functions, where we see clear economies of scale benefits, we will retain at the Group level. These functions include administration, risk management and IT Infra, technology development and data management.

Our new brand is an outcome of our revised strategy. The name Multitude clearly emphasises our ability to serve a large number of clients with a broad variety of leading products and services.

We are very excited about our opportunities in Primelending and the Mobile Wallet app, now under the new SweepBank brand. We have identified a very clear target segment for SweepBank, where we see potential to generate not just volume, but high revenues. We also expect strong growth in our SME business, CapitalBox, while at Ferratum we envisage strong profit and cash flow generation.

All in all, the outlook for 2021, and especially 2022 looks positive. The latest economic forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (World Economic Outlook, April 2021) for example, predicts 6.0% growth in global GDP, and 4.4% growth in the Euro area for 2021. This gives us a good basis to build our business.”

Multitude’s strategic priorities, 2021-24:

Increased autonomy for tribes, with more agile operations and better focus on clients

Continuous development in our operations with economies of scale benefits at Group level

Executing operations according to the defined roles for the business units – SweepBank and CapitalBox for growth, Ferratum for strong profits and cash flows

Looking for expansion opportunities in new markets and through M&A

Financial targets

• Multitude expects revenue growth during second half of 2021 (quarter-on-quarter), and expects all tribes to contribute to growth in 2022

• For the financial year 2021, Multitude expects consolidated EBIT to be at or above EUR 20 million, taking into consideration current growth initiatives

• For the period 2022-2024, Multitude expects profitable growth, reflected in an EBIT growth rate of 50% p.a.

Multitude bases the given forecast on the assumption that there will be no negative soar in new COVID-19 cases in key markets or wide spread government imposed lockdowns.

The company will host a virtual Capital Markets Day event today, 8 June 2021 from 14.00 CET onwards. The event will be held in English. Presentation materials and a recording of the webcast will be available on Multitude’s website after the event. The presentation can be followed at https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/cmd

The change in Group name does not have an impact on the company’s Stock Exchange symbol 'FRU.'

The final decision on the change of the name is subject to approval at the shareholders’ general meeting.

With this release, Multitude publishes inside information.

About Multitude (Ferratum) Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded to operate in 19 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 480,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 31 March 2021).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

