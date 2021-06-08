EmergeVest Signs Up To Global Diversity Initiative

HONG KONG, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergeVest, the Hong Kong-based growth-oriented private equity investment group, has become a signatory to the Institutional Limited Partners Association (ILPA)’s worldwide Diversity in Action initiative.



ILPA represents more than 550 institutional investors that together hold more than $2 trillion in private equity funds, and the initiative seeks to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the private equity industry.

The initiative highlights support for advancing diversity and inclusion amongst both fund managers and institutional investors, encourages actions to be taken now and provides a platform for shaping and adopting best practice over time.

As a signatory, EmergeVest – with holdings that include EV Cargo, a leading global logistics and technology provider – reinforces its commitment to advancing these values within its own organization and the private equity industry more broadly.

EmergeVest will build on its diversity, equality and inclusion strategy and develop organisational goals that result in demonstrable practices to make recruitment and retention more inclusive.

Heath Zarin, Founder, Chair & CEO of EmergeVest and EV Cargo said: “Equity, inclusion and diversity are a fundamental part of the culture and long-term strategy at EmergeVest, and the ILPA's framework is deeply aligned with our own goals.

"The initiative provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with our peers to build a more inclusive private equity industry. We hope it will continue to grow and that others will be encouraged to join the effort.”

With more than $500 million in assets under management, EmergeVest’s current portfolio includes businesses that generate more than $2 billion of revenue annually, employing 10,000 colleagues across the globe.

EmergeVest focuses on growth investments at the intersection of logistics, technology and financial services.

Media contact:

For further information please contact:

Christen Thomson, Senior Director, Citigate Dewe Rogerson:

christen.thomson@citigatedewerogerson.com