GOOD TO GO Launches Grain-Free Granola Across Canada

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOOD TO GO , the innovative brand behind one of Canada’s favourite keto-friendly snack bars, are introducing their latest delicious addition, Grain-Free Granola, just in time for summer. The Grain-Free Granola is available in two mouth-watering flavours: Chocolate and Vanilla Coconut.



“We’re excited to launch into the market our highly requested Grain-Free Granola,” says Nima Fotovat, President and CEO of Riverside Natural Foods. “Granola is often considered a healthy breakfast option, but many people don’t often realize the high sugar content found in many varieties on the shelf. Not only is GOOD TO GO Grain-Free Granola packed full of good fats with no added sugar, but it is also gluten-free and paleo-friendly. It’s a delicious mix of organic nuts and super seeds, a flavour that will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. While it has a shelf life of 10 months, we promise you it won’t last 10-minutes!”

Made with premium organic nuts and super seeds like pumpkin, sunflower and cashews, this gluten-free granola also boasts an excellent source of vitamin D, all within a recyclable, resealable pouch. Vegan and keto certified by the Paleo Foundation, this low net carb, low sugar option packs up to 7 grams of protein into every serving and is free from artificial colours and flavours.

Whether eaten on its own, enjoyed with milk for breakfast or even added as a garnish on a dessert, GOOD TO GO Grain-Free Granola ticks all the boxes for a balanced diet.

GOOD TO GO is also the maker of these low-sugar snacks:

The Grain-Free Granola is available in select stores, and will be available to purchase online nationwide on Amazon.ca and Good2GoSnacks.ca by the end of this month. MSRP is $9.99 per bag.

For more information, visit Good2GoSnacks.ca or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Shnane Liem

778.866.0084

shnane@mywhyagency.com

About GOOD TO GO:

Riverside Natural Foods, producers of GOOD TO GO, creates healthy, allergy-friendly snacks consumers are proud to eat. GOOD TO GO delivers low sugar (2g or less), low net carb (6g or less) snacks that taste great so there is no compromise! It is the perfect, guilt free solution when in need of a feel good treat that takes zero effort. Riverside Natural Foods strives to be the hub for continuous innovation, creativity in healthy snacking and sustainability and maintains a B Corp certification. During the pandemic, GOOD TO GO has played an active role in giving back to the community through product donations to hospitals and front line workers. Additionally, they support organic farmers and nonprofit organizations, like The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), Children’s Miracle Network and Daily Table. GOOD TO GO also donates 1% of profit through its 1% for the Planet membership, supporting the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The company operates as a silver rated TRUE Zero Waste business, meaning they divert a minimum of 90% of waste for reuse, recycling, composting and recovery for use in nature or the economy.