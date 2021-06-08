Atlas Awarded $11 Million Professional Services Contract with US Bureau of Reclamation

AUSTIN, Texas, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today its selection for an $11 million, five year contract with the United States Bureau of Reclamation (USBR). The Company will work as part of a joint venture with OLH (Atlas-OLH JV, LLC). Under this contract, the JV will provide construction support personnel to perform construction management and inspection services for USBR facilities.



“Working in close collaboration with OLH, we will offer our combined technical expertise and resources to support the Bureau in their mission,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “Our Mentor-Protégé Agreement with OLH under the All Small Mentor Protégé Program (ASMPP) is a testament that with our expanded ESG focus, we can enhance the development of smaller companies in our industry; expand contracting opportunities and widen their experience.”

“We couldn’t be more excited about this award as the first of our joint venture partnership with Atlas,” said Gina Bennett-Norris, OLH’s Director and CEO. “We knew this JV could be a game changer for us and it has proven to be just that. Atlas has been a supportive and valuable partner, and we look forward to greater opportunities in our cooperative efforts.”

The United States Bureau of Reclamation is a federal agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees water resource management. This management includes the oversight and operation of the diversion, delivery, and storage projects built throughout the western United States for irrigation, water supply, and attendant hydroelectric power generation. Currently the USBR is the largest wholesaler of water in the country, bringing water to more than 31 million people, and providing one in five Western farmers with irrigation water for 10 million acres of farmland, which produce 60% of the nation's vegetables and 25% of its fruits and nuts. The USBR is also the second largest producer of hydroelectric power in the western United States.

