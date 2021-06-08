Rapid Therapeutic Prepares to bring Sublingual Spray Products to Market

DALLAS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL), an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today it is preparing to launch a marketing and sales campaign of its recently enhanced sublingual spray line (which is applied via a spray into the mouth).



These sublingual sprays are made using RTSL’s proprietary pharmaceutical grade isolates in blends for multiple flavors and terpenes. In addition, the sprays are manufactured on the same exact equipment as RTSL’s metered dose inhalers (MDI), in the company’s existing ISO Level 6 laboratory, following Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

RTSL’s CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. stated, “Our decision to file an IND application for our flagship MDI containing Cannabidiol (CBD), as previously announced, requires we remove this MDI product from the market while the application is pending. Nevertheless, this removal will not affect our use of pure pharmaceutical isolates formulas we have developed or our existing aerosol equipment. In fact, in addition to the sublingual sprays we are preparing to market, we are also testing nasal sprays and topical sprays, using our existing equipment and formulas for planned delivery in the fourth quarter.”

These products are expected to be sold both as branded products and on a white label basis in RTSL’s existing sales channels.

Mr. Schmidt continued, “Based upon discussions with our existing customers, as well as new contacts, we expect significant demand for these products. Although the bioavailability of a sublingual spray is generally not as high as an MDI, it nonetheless typically has higher bioavailability than oral pills and topicals. Regardless, when we discussed the availability of the sublingual spray products with our customers, almost all of them recognize that our specifically manufactured pharmaceutical grade isolates set us apart from other hemp product producers. In short, we have a non-toxic, pure isolate product that deliverers the exact dose each and every use.”

In conclusion, Mr. Schmidt observed that, “RTSL is branding itself as a biopharmaceutical outlier in the hemp space. We make pure products with pharmaceutical grade components on well proven aerosol equipment that delivers safe non-toxic products at known consistent dosage.”

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)

RTSL has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds. The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with GMP.

CBD is not approved by the FDA.

We encourage all individuals to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDI and our other products. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. RTSL makes no therapeutic claims regarding its products, the use of its products, or any results which can be obtained from using its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you experience any adverse reaction of any non-psychotropic cannabinoid, stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). Our products contain zero THC.

