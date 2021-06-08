HashiCorp Delivers Terraform 1.0 Milestone Release for Multi-Cloud Provisioning Product with 100 Million Downloads and Over 5,000 Ecosystem Add-Ons

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp ®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today at HashiConf Europe announced the general availability of HashiCorp Terraform® 1.0. HashiCorp Terraform is the standard for multi-cloud provisioning and automation. This announcement also includes enhancements to HashiCorp Terraform Cloud, which offers provisioning automation as a service.



With this milestone release, Terraform provides its infrastructure as code approach with new guarantees for scalability, ecosystem interoperability, and stability. In addition, Terraform Cloud adds enhancements to the Terraform Cloud workflow, including the ability to publish curated modules to a private registry, enhancements to workspace management, and a preview of the ability to check with third-party tools related to a Terraform run.

Terraform is downloaded tens of millions of times each year, has been downloaded more than 100 million times since its inception, and is supported by a growing ecosystem of 100 technology partners, and more than 1,000 providers and 5,000 modules in the Terraform Registry that are designed to more easily manage diverse pieces of cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

“Terraform has emerged as the lingua franca for infrastructure automation, delivering a best-in-class experience for users,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, HashiCorp. “This milestone release includes major enhancements focused on many fronts, which is designed to deliver stability, scalability and interoperability guarantees to Terraform users. With Terraform 1.0, users can feel confident about standardizing on this release for years to come, while also knowing we will continue to add exciting new innovations.”

Today’s announcement includes major milestones and enhancements for Terraform focused on three core pillars: automation, workflow, and ecosystem.

Terraform 1.0 — Since its initial release in 2014, there have been 15 major Terraform releases, which have included more than 1,500 contributors. Terraform 1.0 meets the high expectations that come with HashiCorp 1.0 releases: community confidence to build upon a stable API, ease of upgrades, and interoperability for all future 1.x releases. This release is now generally available.

“Since its launch in 2014, Terraform has become a byword for infrastructure as code," said James Governor, co-founder of RedMonk, "With its 1.0 release and new cloud managed offerings, it's set to become more widely adopted by enterprises and startups alike."

Terraform Customer Adoption

Organizations have standardized infrastructure provisioning and automation using Terraform. Today, Terraform Enterprise is used by more than 1,200 enterprises, and Terraform Cloud has more than 120,000 users that execute more than 30,000 runs per day. Terraform Cloud and Enterprise are used by more than 15% of the Fortune 500 and are deployed in 45 countries.

Organizations using Terraform for cloud infrastructure automation include 3M, AGL Energy, AXA Schweiz, Barclays, Booking.com, Comcast, Cruise, Decathlon, Deutsche Boerse Group, Ellie Mae, Equifax, FIS, George Washington University, GitHub, Grab Taxi, H&R Block, Humana, JPMC, KPMG, National Australia Bank, PayPal, Pinterest, Progressive, Roblox, Samsung, Seatgeek, Softbank, TMX Group, and hundreds more.

“Terraform Cloud helped us create a true self-service operation across our organization,” said Ben Carter, vice president, enterprise architecture, Red Ventures. “Modules that used to take us a week to set up internally can now be handled independently by teams in the different business units, which has improved our resource allocation, license management, and other cost factors that have cumulatively saved us tens of thousands of dollars per month.”

“Because of Terraform and Terraform Enterprise, our cloud operations team has time to focus on high level tasks like system architecture and governance. In my opinion, that’s the best thing about Terraform, it lets us focus on what matters — driving the business and supporting our community members,” said Joe Brinkman, engineering manager, cloud operations, Earnin. “With Terraform 1.0, HashiCorp is delivering stability and interoperability to provide us with an even better experience."

About Terraform and Terraform Cloud

Terraform provides open source software for infrastructure automation using infrastructure as code for provisioning, compliance, and management of public cloud, private data centers, and services. Terraform helps practitioners, teams, and organizations with cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives and business benefits that can include up to 75% reduction in provisioning time, provisioning standardizations to minimize risk to security, compliance, and cloud over-spending, and a 5X reduction in time to market.

The Terraform ecosystem has over 125 integrations from 100+ technology partners, including: Cisco, CircleCI, Cloudflare, Datadog, GitHub, GitLab, Grafana Labs, MongoDB, PagerDuty, NewRelic, Okta, Rancher, Rollbar, ServiceNow, and Splunk, as well as Providers from all of the major public clouds: Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Alibaba Cloud, and VMware.

"HashiCorp Terraform took the dream of infrastructure as code and made it an everyday reality. Now an integral part of DevOps and cloud workflows, it has enabled organizations to easily scale their services in a consistent manner, regardless of where they are deployed," said Ilan Rabinovitch, SVP of product at Datadog. "The 1.0 release offers our mutual customers the stability and usability guarantees they need to accelerate their cloud journeys with the powerful tag team of infrastructure and monitoring as code."

"We're very excited about Terraform 1.0, both as a customer and partner to HashiCorp. We've worked with HashiCorp to offer several integrations for developers, including GitHub Actions for Terraform and Vault through the GitHub Marketplace," said Dana Lawson, VP of technology partnerships and engineering at GitHub. "Our partnership with HashiCorp has long worked to give developers a great multi-cloud experience, and we look forward to delivering more high-impact solutions for our customers."

To learn more about HashiCorp Terraform 1.0, join us June 16 at 9am PDT for a webinar focused on the new capabilities in Terraform, including demos and a Q&A session: https://hashi.co/3z2AD6m

