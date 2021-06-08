Citytv Lays Down the Law (& Order) with Blockbuster Franchises to Anchor 2021/22 Schedule

– Back-to-back nights of the legendary Dick Wolf brand with Chicago on Wednesdays (Med, Fire, P.D.) and Law & Order on Thursdays (new show For the Defense, Special Victims Unit, Organized Crime) –



– New heartfelt life-affirming drama Ordinary Joe joins the Citytv slate on Mondays –

– Citytv and Fremantle renew mega-hit America’s Got Talent with unique advertising opportunities, plus the return of Canada’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell –



– Bachelor Nation favourites are back with Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, along with new Canadian versions of Paradise and The After Show –



– FX Canada remains the exclusive home to critically-acclaimed FX dramas and comedies, including highly-anticipated FX on Hulu originals –

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Offering audiences more bingeable nights of gripping dramas, buzzy reality series, and laugh-out-loud comedies, Citytv announces its 2021/22 schedule at today’s Rogers Sports & Media Upfront, with a lineup rooted in blockbuster franchises and proven hits with built-in fandom.



Building on the success of last year’s schedule, Citytv is the only national English Canadian network to grow audience share year-over-year with an increase of 8% in prime-time tuning*.

“Our investment in creating a world-class schedule for Citytv reflects our deep and continued commitment to Canadians’ love of television and the importance of this powerful medium,” said Julie Adam, President of News & Entertainment, Rogers Sports & Media. “This year, we have doubled down on juggernaut hit franchises and formats which audiences have adored for decades and will help us break through the jam-packed content landscape. We can’t wait for Fall on Citytv!”

Joining the 17 returning fan-favourite hits and special events on Citytv this season are two new shows and one new-to-Citytv series. On the witness stand this Fall (DUN DUN!) are new series Law & Order: For the Defense and new-to-Citytv Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, both from legendary producer Dick Wolf. Law & Order: For the Defense is the latest chapter of the iconic Law & Order brand which, for the first time, tells the story through the lens of the defense attorney. Then, Season 23 of Law & Order: SVU, starring Mariska Hargitay as Olivia Benson, chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Plus, new heartfelt life-affirming drama Ordinary Joe follows Joe Kimbreau, played by James Wolk (Mad Men, You Again), who faces a life-changing decision at his college graduation.

“We had a winning lineup last year and have made it even stronger by boosting key nights of the week with epic titles to solidify Citytv’s place as the biggest and best for prime time,” said Hayden Mindell, VP of Programming, Citytv. “With world-renowned producers Dick Wolf, Mike Fleiss, and Simon Cowell anchoring our schedule, Citytv is stacked with big nights that draw loyal audiences week after week.”

Now in its 16th season, America’s Got Talent (AGT) is the world’s most successful reality TV format, sold to 75 territories and garnering more than a billion viewers worldwide. Deepening its investment in the global sensation, Citytv has renewed AGT with Fremantle with new and unique opportunities for advertisers. Advertisers will now be able to virtually integrate their products into the broadcast for Canadian audiences and have access to the Got Talent YouTube inventory, which garners 250 million Canadian views annually.

“In today’s complex and fragmented media world, the one thing that remains constant is that TV is still the optimal environment that delivers a mass audience for advertisers. The power of Citytv’s content, combined with our rich data offerings, provides advertisers with sponsorship and integration opportunities that reach their targeted audience and optimize their investments,” said Al Dark, SVP of Revenue, Rogers Sports & Media.

The new and returning hits to the Citytv 2021/22 schedule are:

Knock-your-socks-off reality/competition series American Idol , America’s Got Talent , Bachelorette , Bachelor in Paradise , Bachelor in Paradise Canada , The Bachelor After Show , Canada’s Got Talent , and Dancing with the Stars

, , , , , , , and Smash-hit dramas Chicago Fire , Chicago Med , Chicago P.D. , Hudson & Rex , Law & Order: For the Defense , Law & Order: Organized Crime , Law & Order: Special Victims Unit , and Ordinary Joe

, , , , , , , and Feel-good comedies Black-ish, Duncanville , Kenan , Mr. Mayor , and Young Rock

, , , and The iconic New Year’s Eve countdown celebration Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Hockey Night in Canada

Here’s a look at Citytv’s 2021 Fall schedule, day-by-day:

A graphic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71c90ffe-7583-4e1a-8859-d1b5c0bee8a5

Airing in mid-season are American Idol, Canada’s Got Talent, Duncanville, Hudson & Rex, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, and Young Rock.



Additionally, FX Canada is the exclusive home to FX and FX on Hulu originals with a world-renowned lineup:

New series – The Choe Show and Y: The Last Man

and Returning dramas – American Horror Story: Double Feature and Impeachment: American Crime Story

and Returning comedies – Dave, Mr Inbetween, and What We Do in the Shadows



Full episodes and past seasons are available on Citytv Now and FX Now online, Rogers on Demand, Amazon Fire TV, and on the authenticated Citytv and FX apps for iOS, Android, and fourth-generation Apple TV.

*Numeris: Total Canada, Citytv Total, AMA(000); Ind2+, M-Sun 7p-11p, Citytv programming between 08/31/2020 – 5/23/2021, excluding IndieNET+

Citytv’s New Series Descriptions – Fall

All dates are subject to change. All times ET/PT. (s) = simulcast

ORDINARY JOE

60-minute scripted drama series (s)

Life is all about the choices you make – and sometimes, what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships, and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change – and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no ‘right’ choice; no matter what happens, Joe's life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable...and beautiful.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho, 3 Arts

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner will write and executive produce along with executive producers Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Rafi Crohn, Howard Klein. Adam Davidson will direct and executive produce the pilot episode

CAST: James Wolk (Mad Men, You Again), Natalie Martinez (Death Race, End of Watch), Elizabeth Lail (You, Once Upon a Time), Charlie Barnett (You, Russian Doll, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.), David Warshofsky (Snowfall, Now You See Me)

LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

60-minute scripted drama series (s)

In its 30-year history as the most successful brand in television, Law & Order has only ever explored the perspective of its iconic prosecutors…until now. From legendary executive producer Dick Wolf comes Law & Order: For the Defense, the newest entry in the beloved brand that takes an unflinching look inside a criminal defense firm. Every week, the series will put the lawyers – and the criminal justice system – under the microscope like only Law & Order can, delivering hard-hitting, ripped-from-the-headlines stories that provide a new vantage point on justice.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Wolf Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Dick Wolf, Carol Mendelsohn, Arthur W. Forney, Julie Weitz, and Peter Jankowski

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT

60-minute scripted drama series (s)

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, now in its 22nd season, is the longest-running prime-time live-action series of all time. This hard-hitting and emotional series from the Law & Order brand chronicles the lives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence. As commander of the SVU, Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) is a seasoned veteran of the unit who has seen it all. She leads with empathy and professionalism, all the while dealing with her difficult past as a product of rape and her responsibility as a trailblazer in survivor advocacy, both of which influence the way she relates to the victims and perpetrators of each case.

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Dick Wolf is creator and executive producer. Warren Leight, Julie Martin, Mariska Hargitay, Norberto Barba, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers.

About Citytv

Citytv offers viewers intensely-local, urban-oriented, and culturally-diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, plus the award-winning Citytv Video app. A distinct alternative to other conventional television stations, Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and local-interactive formats with influential brands such as Cityline, CityNews, and Breakfast Television. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit Citytv.com.

About FX

FX features a growing roster of critically acclaimed and award-winning dramas and comedies, including the exclusive FX on Hulu originals. FX’s unique content includes original Canadian programming, movies, and FX original series such as American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Pose, Snowfall, Dave, Fargo, and Atlanta. FX is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI). Visit FXNowCanada.ca.

