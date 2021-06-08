EV Charging Infrastructure Market worth $61 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The EV charging infrastructure market value is anticipated to cross USD 61 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. rising awareness toward energy-efficient transport accompanied by favourable government policies including tax rebates, grants and fiscal incentives.

Surging dependency on electric cars and buses over their diesel versions owing to reduced emissions and smooth and quiet transit will further drive the business scenario. Shifting industry preference towards adoption of EVs owing to their minimal impact on environment and human health along with successful collaboration of prominent industry players with an objective to capture the untapped market potential is set to fuel the product penetration.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/4351

Growing demand for EV charging stations from commercial and residential areas owing to thriving count of EVs globally will augment the private EV charging infrastructure industry statistics. Shifting end-user preference towards adoption of eco-friendly transit alternative along with availability of suitable fiscal incentives on successful installation of EV charging station is set to fuel the industry scenario. Technical innovations comprising integration of advertisement display screens and launch of mobile apps similar to Smartcard API to manage EV charging is set to boost the product deployment.

Some key findings of EV charging infrastructure market report include:

Technological upgradations involving ability to charge faster within shorter time duration along with integration of advertising display screen to minimize the operational costs is set to drive the industry trends.

Escalating investments by both public & private parties to develop the charging infrastructure while incentivizing the EV buyers will drive the business scenario.

Paradigm shift towards adoption of electric vehicles on account of reduced emissions coupled with phasing out of internal combustion engine automobiles will further drive the business landscape.

Key players operating across EV charging infrastructure market are Nissan, Shell, Hyundai, Volta and EVBox.

Increasing demand for fast and efficient charging is anticipated to drive the deployment of DC charging stations.

Browse key industry insights spread across 445 pages with 859 market data tables & 48 figures & charts from the report, “EV Charging Infrastructure Market Statistics by Current (AC {Level 1, Level 2}, DC {DC Fast}), Charging Site (Public, Private), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/ev-charging-infrastructure-market

DC EV charging infrastructure market is anticipated to exceed the deployment of 830 thousand units by 2027. Ongoing digitization along with increasing focus towards installation of electric vehicle charging stations with considerable cost reduction is set to strengthen the industry landscape. Product upgradation in terms of making charging process easier and faster while improving storage, production and energy management will further augment the industry statistics.

Increasing focus of Chilean government on large scale adoption of electric vehicles and rapid development of EV charging infrastructure in line with their SDGs will provide significant thrust to the EV industry. Moreover, rising threat against environment owing to rising GHG emissions is forcing the authorities to take major steps to reduce the emission rate. As per the World Economic Forum, Chilean government expressed its view on EVs to account for 40% of the country’s private transportation and 100% of its public fleet by 2050.

Browse the Toc of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/ev-charging-infrastructure-market

Browse Related Report:

EV Battery Reuse Market Forecasts By Application (Energy Storage, EV Charging, Base Stations, Low Speed Vehicles), Source (BEV, HEV & PHEV), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/ev-battery-reuse-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.