$1.4 Billion Worldiwde Polymeric Modifiers Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

$1.4 Billion Worldwide Polymeric Modifiers Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymeric Modifiers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Polymeric Modifiers estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $378.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Polymeric Modifiers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$378.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$405.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Arkema
  • Baerlocher GmbH
  • BASF SE
  • Clariant
  • Dow
  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.
  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Milliken & Company
  • SK Capital Partners
  • Valltris Speciality Chemicals;

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72xdtz

 

        








        

            

                

                    
