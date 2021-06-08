Aurora Spine Corporation to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that it will participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference from June 14-16. Aurora’s President and CEO Trent Northcutt, will deliver the company’s investor presentation on Monday, June 14, 2021 at 12:30pm ET.



A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.aurora-spine.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2422/41451. The webcast will be archived and available for replay following the live event.

Mr. Northcutt and Mr. Chad Clouse, CFO of Aurora Spine, will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which is scheduled for June 14-16. To arrange a meeting, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register by clicking here.

Mr. Northcutt stated, “I am pleased to participate again in the Lytham Partners Investor Conference Series. It is an exciting time to share the Aurora Spine story with new and existing investors as the company continues to make significant strides in delivering new, novel and proprietary products which are meticulously designed for ease of use and most importantly, improve patient outcomes.”

About Aurora Spine

Aurora Spine is focused on bringing new solutions to the spinal implant market through a series of innovative, minimally invasive, regenerative spinal implant technologies. Additional information can be accessed at www.aurora-spine.com or www.aurorapaincare.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact:

Aurora Spine Corporation

Trent Northcutt

President and Chief Executive Officer

(760) 424-2004

Chad Clouse

Chief Financial Officer

(760) 424-2004

www.aurora-spine.com

Adam Lowensteiner

LYTHAM PARTNERS, LLC

Phoenix | New York

Telephone: 646-829-9700

asapf@lythampartners.com