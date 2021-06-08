Worldwide Medical Nonwoven Disposables Industry to 2029 - Asia Pacific will be the Fastest Growing Market

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Increased number of accidents and trauma cases and rising toll of critical illnesses requiring immediate surgical intervention are the few factors responsible to propel the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market. This is mainly due to the fact that nonwoven disposable products have certain advantages over woven textile products such as elimination of cross contamination, high efficiency of bacterial filtration etc. The limiting factors related to this market are the growing popularity of robot-assisted and non-invasive surgeries and the environmental issues regarding its disposal. Technological advancement in the manufacturing of biodegradable disposable products and increasing number of hospitals and clinics performing surgical procedures will result in market penetration of the medical nonwoven disposables.



For the purpose of this study, the products considered are incontinence products and surgical nonwoven products. Incontinence products are further segmented as disposable underwear, cotton pads, panty shields and disposable diapers (ultra absorbent disposable diapers, superabsorbent disposable diapers and biodegradable disposable diapers); surgical nonwoven products are categorized as surgical drapes, surgical shoe covers, surgical caps, surgical gowns, sterile nonwoven swabs and others. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2021 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.



The geographic segmentation of global medical nonwoven disposable market is performed for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of US$ Mn along with the respective CAGRs for the period 2021 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.



This report also includes qualitative assessment factors such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints and opportunities) to have a good understanding of the current and anticipated trends in the global medical nonwoven disposables market. Competition assessment tools such as market attractiveness assessment and competitive landscape analysis by key players are also presented in the study. Furthermore, this report concludes with profiling of key market players currently enjoying prominent position in the global medical nonwoven disposables market. The key players profiled in this report are Abena Group, Ahlstrom Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covidien, Domtar Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg Nonwoven, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc. and Molnlycke Health Care AB.

Rising incidence of injuries due to traffic collisions, drowning, poisoning and assault, increasing number of geriatric and incontinent patients and technology advancement in the nonwoven medical disposable products as compared to the woven disposables are the potential growth factors to propel the demand for medical nonwoven disposables. Currently, surgical nonwoven products hold the larger market in the product segment due to factors such as rising number of critical illnesses requiring surgical intervention and increasing number of trauma and road accidents. The incontinence products will be the fastest growing market in the product segment, primarily due to the factors such as technical innovations e.g. biodegradable diapers, sustainable chlorine free incontinence pads, which prevent skin rashes, irritation and increasing prevalence of urinary and fecal incontinence in geriatric patients.

Overall, the global medical nonwoven disposables market is highly competitive with presence of multiple players like Abena Group, Ahlstrom Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covidien, Domtar Corporation, First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Freudenberg Nonwoven, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc. and Molnlycke Health Care AB. etc. specializing in respective fields.

North America was observed as the largest regional market for medical nonwoven disposables in the base year 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in every 25 U.S. patients has at least 1 infection, contracted during their stay at the hospital. The dominance of North America is mainly attributed to large number of incontinent geriatric population, rising public awareness to maintain personal hygiene and demand for surgical disposables to prevent infection in the urge to reduce the toll of hospital acquired infections. Europe is estimated to be the second largest regional market due to rising public preference for personal hygiene, enhanced spending by major pharmaceutical players in R&D facilities to introduce innovative medical nonwoven disposable products, and supportive regulatory approval for medical nonwoven disposables.



Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2021-2029, majorly due to factors such as rising prevalence of critical illnesses requiring surgical procedure, rise in market competition due to presence of existing and budding manufacturers involved in medical nonwoven disposables production, and increasing disposable income in the constituent economies. However, factors such as developing health infrastructure, increasing awareness about sanitation and demand for medical nonwoven disposables in untapped markets are going to fuel the rapid growth of medical nonwoven disposables market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa in the near future.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Prevalence Data of Major Target Diseases

3.3. Drivers

3.4. Challenges

3.5. Opportunities

3.6. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.7. Top 3 Countries

3.8. Competitive Landscape

3.8.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Product, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Product

4.3. Incontinence Products

4.3.1. Disposable Underwear

4.3.2. Cotton Pads

4.3.3. Panty Shields

4.3.4. Disposable Diapers

4.3.4.1. Ultra Absorbent Disposable Diapers

4.3.4.2. Superabsorbent Disposable Diapers

4.3.4.3. Biodegradable Disposable Diapers

4.4. Surgical Nonwoven Products

4.4.1. Surgical Drapes

4.4.2. Surgical Shoe Cover

4.4.3. Surgical Caps

4.4.4. Surgical Gowns

4.4.5. Sterile Nonwoven Swabs

4.4.6. Others



Chapter 5. Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1. Abena Group

6.1.1. Business Description

6.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

6.1.3. Product Portfolio

6.1.4. Key Developments

6.2. Ahlstrom Corporation

6.3. Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4. Covidien

6.5. Domtar Corporation

6.6. First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

6.7. Freudenberg Nonwoven

6.8. Kimberly Clark Corporation

6.9. Medline Industries, Inc.

6.10. Molnlycke Health Care AB

