Group 11 Technologies To Present at LD Micro Invitational XI

DALLAS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group 11 Technologies Inc. (“Group 11”) is pleased to announce the company will be hosting a corporate presentation at the LD Micro Invitational XI Event. Chief Technical Officer, Dennis Stover, and Janet Lee-Sheriff, President, will be presenting on Thursday, June 10th @ 5:30 PM ET. Register to watch the presentation here.



The 2021 LD Micro Invitational will be held on the Sequire Virtual Events platform from June 8th to June 10th, 2021. This three-day, virtual investor conference features approximately 180 companies plus several influential keynote speakers.

About Group 11 Technologies Inc.

Group 11 is a private US-based company committed to the development and application of environmentally and socially responsible precious metals mineral extraction. The combination of in-situ recovery extraction (ISR) technology and environmentally friendly water based chemistry to recover gold and other metals provides a promising alternate solution to conventional open pit and underground mineral extraction. The goal of advancing sustainable extraction considers growing concerns surrounding water use and discharge, carbon footprint, energy consumption, community stakeholders and workplace safety while addressing a growing global need for metals in our daily lives.

Group 11 Technologies Inc. is led by a group of technical pioneers and experts in the development and application of in-situ recovery (“ISR”) with significant experience operating in Wyoming. Group 11’s goal is to combine ISR, a non-invasive extraction technology, with an environmentally friendly water-based chemistry to recover gold and other metals, providing an alternative development path to conventional open pit and underground mineral extraction.

Group 11 was founded by Enviroleach Technologies Inc. (CSE: ETI; OTCQB: EVLLF), Encore Energy Corp. (TSXV: EU; OTCQB: ENCUF) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSXV: GPY; OTCQB: NTGSF).

Group 11 is a group of elements in the periodic table, also known as the coinage metals, consisting of gold (Au), silver (Ag) and copper (Cu).

