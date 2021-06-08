Maison Luxe to Engage Luxury Goods Web Design Specialist to Overhaul Online Presence, Launch Global eCommerce Hub for High-End Watch Sales

FORT LEE, NJ, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. (“Maison Luxe” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is excited to announce that the Company is in the process of engaging a Web Development specialist with deep experience in the high-end luxury goods space to fully overhaul the Company’s online presence, including its central website, its social media presence, and all related newsletters and web-driven content and relationships.



“The end goal here is launch a fully functioning top global ecommerce hub for rare and high-end luxury watch sales while simultaneously updating and optimizing our online presence across the board,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO and Founder of Maison Luxe. “Our analysis suggests this is low-hanging fruit toward a further increase in sales growth.”

Management notes that the Company has reached out to several top developers, and has decided on a specific developer (the “Developer”) to take on this role. More details will be offered in the near future.

The Developer has been directly involved in the design and execution of projects very similar to the Company’s overhaul of its online presence, including working extensively with luxury goods brands and companies and designing ecommerce platforms for the sale of high-end watches and jewelry.

Idnani added, “Our image and reputation with our clients and partners has been built and maintained at a very high level, consistent with the luxury products we provide. We now want to take that same step on the public-facing side and maximize that opportunity as well.”

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe offers luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable. The Company operates as a niche high-end luxury goods retailer, helping interested consumers obtain rare luxury items that may otherwise not be reliably available due to the nature of the luxury retail marketplace. The Company focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time piece and jewelry segments, both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis. The Company now also owns its Amani Jewelers subsidiary, which operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. In addition, Maison Luxe holds a significant investment position in Aether Diamonds, which was founded in 2020 as the world's first and only captured carbon lab-grown diamond producer.

For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com/investors

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:

www.maisonluxeny.com

551-486-3980

anil@maisonluxeny.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media