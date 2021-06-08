Insights on the Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Global Market to 2029 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



With increase in the number of medical implants manufactured, the demand for packaging material with improved contamination and physical protection has increased. This increased demand for packaging products has led to the growth of global medical implants sterile packaging market in the last few years. Sterile packaging of medical implants is very crucial to reduce the risk and incidence of post-procedure complications and infections. Medical implants are the devices that are used in place of organs or body part to support the human body. Medical implants include cardiovascular implants, dental implants, reconstructive joint implants, spinal implants and so on.



This market analysis of global medical implants sterile packaging provides the quantitative assessment of the market, and based on the estimations elucidates key market trends. This report provides detailed trends of the market by categorizing market by product type, application, material, and geography. Market insights provided in this report will aid management authorities and investors to understand the global market and help them in making decisions regarding product launch and market expansion.



For market analysis, medical implants sterile packaging market is categorized based on material, product type, application, and geography. On the basis of product type, the global medical implants sterile packaging market is categorized into blisters, clamshells, pouches and bags, vials, tubes, and others. Based on material, the global medical implants sterile packaging market is categorized into plastic, paper, foil, and others. Based on application, the global medical implants sterile packaging market is categorized into extremity braces and support, cardiovascular implants, dental implants, reconstructive joint implants, spinal implants, and others. This study considers 2020 as the base year for estimation and the market size of each aforementioned segment is estimated for the period 2019-2029. CAGRs of each segment is presented for the period 2021-2029.

Based on the above demarcation, comprehensive quantitative analysis of the medical implants sterile packaging market is presented for the year 2019-2029 and respective CAGRs are presented for the year forecast period. Also, geographical regions are further studied by sub-segmenting them in terms of product type, application, material, and constituent countries.



This report presents key insights about the global medical implants sterile packaging market including market drivers & restraints, regional outlook, key trends, and opportunities. This study elucidates attractive market investment opportunities and also provides analysis tool such as Porter's five forces analysis model. Leading players that are profiled in this report include Bemis Healthcare Packaging, Janco, Inc., MULTIVAC Group, Oliver Tolas Healthcare Packaging, Inc., Orchid Orthopedic Solutions LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Selenium Medical S.A.S., and Steripack Contract Manufacturing.

Based on the requirement from the nature of medical implants, different types of product are utilized for the sterile packaging. Different products have varied advantages and are employed for the packaging of medical implants. Packaging products must maintain sterilization and also protect the implants from physical damages. In terms of market size, Plastic & Pouches and bags segment dominates the market due to more preference in the sterile packaging industry. The clamshell segment is estimated to proliferate compared to other segments due to several advantages with respect to convenience and appearance. Clamshells can be utilized in the packaging of various implants and other surgical appliances. With the innovation in the field of sterile packaging products, the global medical implant sterile packaging market is growing at a considerable pace.

Varying medical implants require the different type of sterile packaging. Cardiovascular implants packaging holds a major market share due to increased disease burden and rising awareness of general population towards heart diseases. Cardiovascular implants packaging is expected to lead the market in the forecast year. Spinal implants packaging segment is estimated to grow at a considerable pace. Dental implants packaging market is stagnant and the expected growth is moderately low. The global medical implants sterile packaging market is expected to grow due to increased healthcare expenditure in developed nations and growing disease burden.



Based on geographical regions, the global medical implants sterile packaging market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.



According to the comprehensive market analysis of medical implants sterile packaging products, North America is estimated to be the market leader for the year 2020 and expected to gain its market size in the forecast period. Widespread availability of healthcare facilities and presence of multiple market players in the region acts as drivers for North America market. Also, the introduction of the novel implant packaging materials and technology will reduce the risk of post-operational complications, leading to the market expansion in the region. In term of market size, North America is followed by Europe. The medical implant sterile packaging is mature in the region and growing at a substantial pace. The market will grow in future with the adoption of the products in some of the European countries including Poland, Norway, and Turkey. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the region with increasing demand for medical implants and increasing healthcare expenditure in developing countries. The market in Latin America and the Middle East is expected to grow at a slower pace in the forecast period.

Medical implants sterile packaging materials are manufactured by utilizing plastics, paper, foils and other materials. Type of material used for product development depends upon the nature of implants and corresponding merits of each material. Plastic is a lightweight material that is efficiently utilized for the development of numerous packaging materials. Due to high efficiency and implant support providing the capability of the plastic has become the most preferred raw material for the packaging product development. As a consequence, plastic segment dominates the global medical implants sterile packaging market and is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period. Foils segment is expected to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. With the increased research & development for efficient packaging product, more diverse products are employed for manufacturing, which thus drives the market.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Definition and Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Porter's Five Forces Model

3.8. Competitive Landscape

3.8.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market, by Product Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Product Type, 2020

4.2. Blisters

4.3. Clamshells

4.4. Pouches And Bags

4.5. Tubes

4.6. Vials

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market, by Material, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Material, 2020

5.2. Plastic

5.3. Paper

5.4. Foils

5.5. Others



Chapter 6. Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market, by Application, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Application, 2020

6.2. Cardiovascular Implants

6.3. Dental Implants

6.4. Extremity Braces And Support

6.5. Reconstructive Joint Implants

6.6. Spinal Implants

6.7. Others



Chapter 7. Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Bemis Healthcare Packaging

8.1.1. Business Description

8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

8.1.3. Application Portfolio

8.1.4. Key Developments

8.2. Janco, Inc.

8.3. MULTIVAC Group

8.4. Oliver Tolas Healthcare Packaging, Inc.

8.5. Orchid Orthopedic Solutions LLC

8.6. Sealed Air Corporation

8.7. Selenium Medical S.A.S.

8.8. Steripack Contract Manufacturing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mcy9z