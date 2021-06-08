Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Continental, Johnson Matthey and Tenneco Among Others

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Catalytic Converter Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the automotive catalytic converter market and it is poised to grow by $ 2.93 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. The report on automotive catalytic converter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the stringent regulations to control emissions, reduction in emissions by catalytic converters, and increasing global sales (by volume) of passenger vehicles.



The automotive catalytic converter market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive catalytic converter market is segmented as below:



By Application

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

By Geographical Landscape

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

This study identifies the developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive catalytic converter market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of advanced emission control solutions for aftermarket and the development of high-performance catalytic converters for CNG vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on automotive catalytic converter market covers the following areas:

Automotive catalytic converter market sizing

Automotive catalytic converter market forecast

Automotive catalytic converter market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive catalytic converter market vendors that include BASF SE, CDTi Advanced Materials Inc., Continental AG, Eberspacher Group, Faurecia SE, Johnson Matthey Plc, Katcon Global, Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., and Tenneco Inc. Also, the automotive catalytic converter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

BASF SE

CDTi Advanced Materials Inc.

Continental AG

Eberspacher Group

Faurecia SE

Johnson Matthey Plc

Katcon Global

Klarius Products Ltd.

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xkkfbo