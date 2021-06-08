SEB Adds “ContinYou® GOLDEN” Voluntary Retiree Product to its FlexPlus® Digital Marketplace

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”, TSXV:SEB), is pleased to announce the addition of ContinYou® GOLDEN, a digital retiree health benefits solution underwritten by The Co-operators that will be available to all SEB groups and members under administration. ContinYou GOLDEN provides health and dental coverage to retiring members and their families between the ages of 50 and 75.



SEB’s Digital Marketplace (“Marketplace”) digitizes the end-to-end business processes, including “education, marketing, enrolment, application, underwriting, approval, policy issuance, premium collection, premium distribution, commission distribution and claims administration”. The Marketplace features multiple unique “Digital Insurance Stores” that provide an online footprint which can be customized per insurer and/or plan sponsor preference. It allows the purchase of any Voluntary Benefit in minutes, versus the days and weeks that are typical to purchasing an insurance product. SEB Marketplace can be offered standalone or integrated into other FlexPlus® modules including the enrolment and administration modules. The Marketplace will be available to SEB clients and Channel Partners.

ContinYou® GOLDEN is offered as part of SEB Admin’s FlexPlus® suite of Voluntary Products and will be available to all SEB clients across Canada, at launch on June 15, 2021. When SEB clients make this voluntary product available to their retiring employees, they will be providing an enhanced fully automated digital user experience and real-time issuance of policies. Employees can easily transition from their group health and dental plan to an individual health and dental policy for continued coverage in retirement. SEB estimates, that over 15% of plan members currently being administered on SEB’s FlexPlus environment are eligible for ContinYou GOLDEN.

About ContinYou GOLDEN

ContinYou Golden offers Comprehensive coverage that helps protect retiring employees and their families, including:

Health and drug benefits

Dental benefits

Emergency travel medical benefits



ContinYou GOLDEN provides retirees continued protection and peace of mind with affordable, comprehensive benefits solution at no cost to the plan sponsor. Employees must apply for coverage within 60 days of their group coverage ending. Medical statements are not required. Enhanced coverage is also available for vision and dental services. ContinYou GOLDEN is offered to retirees nationally and supported by SEB’s fully bilingual infrastructure.

States Mohamad El Chayah, President & CEO of SEB Administrative Services Inc., “With the addition of ContinYou GOLDEN, SEB clients and their members will have access to a growing Digital Marketplace of voluntary health, wealth and wellness products that are tailored, thoroughly designed, meticulously produced and rapidly provisioned to be 100% digitally consumed and re-consumed by the member.”

States Conor Quinn, VP Group Benefits Insurance of The Co-operators, “We are very excited about the opportunity to provide SEB’s clients with digital access to our ContinYou GOLDEN product. The comprehensive product design combined with a state of the art, convenient, digital end to end client experience is a very attractive option for plan sponsors to extend to their retiring plan members.”

About The Co-operators

The Co-operators Group Limited is a Canadian co-operative with more than $57.8 billion in assets under administration. Through its group of companies, it offers home, auto, life, group, travel, commercial and farm insurance, as well as investment products. The Co-operators is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability, and achieved net carbon neutrality in 2020. The Co-operators is ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada and listed among the Best Employers in Canada by Kincentric. For more information visit: www.cooperators.ca.

About SEB Administrative Services Inc.

SEB Administrative Services Inc. (“SEB Admin”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”, TSXV:SEB), is a third-party administrator (“TPA”) providing leading edge cloud-based, fully bilingual, benefit processing solutions using SEB Admin’s proprietary and customized technologies, solutions and services of Partners. SEB Admin’s “FlexPlus” platform provides single sign-on connectivity for all group benefit stakeholders. FlexPlus® has over 20 modules supporting multiple revenue models, capturing over 90% of all benefit processing activities for all benefit types. Each module can operate standalone or as an integrated solution. SEB Admin manages benefit plan environments for more than 50 of Canada’s name brand companies and government entities. SEB Admin has over 350,000 plan members under administration and more than 180,000 additional plan members under contract and in transition; in total representing more than $1.3B of premium. FlexPlus® cloud-enabled solutions support all plan designs – traditional, flex, cafeteria, hour bank, dollar bank, marketplace – via co-sourced, fully outsourced or SaaS models. Our solutions turn cost centers to profit centers for many of our clients and partners.

For further information about SEB Administrative Services Inc., please visit: www.seb-admin.com.

About Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (“SEB”):

SEB is a proven provider of leading-edge IT and benefits processing software, solutions and services for the Life and Group benefits marketplace and government. We design, customize, build and manage mission critical, end-to-end technology, people and infrastructure solutions using SEB’s proprietary technologies and expertise and partner technologies. We manage mission critical business process for over 150 blue chip and government accounts, nationally and globally. Over 90% of our revenue and contracts are multi-year contracts related to government, insurance, healthcare, benefits and e-commerce. Our solutions are supported nationally and globally by over 600 multi-certified technical professionals in a multi-lingual infrastructure, from 11 offices across Canada and globally.

Our solutions include both software and services driven ecosystems including multiple SaaS solutions, cloud solutions & services, managed services offering smart sourcing (near shore/offshore), managed security services, custom software development and support, professional services, deep systems integration expertise and multiple specialty practice areas including AI, CRM, BI, Portals, EDI, e-commerce, digital transformation, analytics, project management to mention a few. We have more than 20 partnerships with leading global and regional technology and consulting organizations.

For further information about Smart Employee Benefits Inc., please visit: www.seb-inc.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release is intended for information purposes only. Statements made in this news release may contain "forward-looking" information about the company's future business prospects. These statements while expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis are subject to risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward looking statements. Investors should consult a professional advisor before making any investment decision.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Media contacts

Mohamad El Chayah, President & CEO

SEB Administrative Services Inc.

Tel: 416.418.0619

mohamad.elchayah@seb-admin.com

www.seb-admin.com

Investor contact

John McKimm, President/CEO/CIO

Smart Employee Benefits Inc.

Tel: 416.460.2817

john.mckimm@seb-inc.com

www.seb-inc.com