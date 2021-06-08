Instructure’s Canvas integrates with Classcraft to drive and automate academic engagement

SHERBROOKE, QC and SALT LAKE CITY, UT — June 8, 2021, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Classcraft, a K-12 learning company focused on driving student motivation and supporting behavioral initiatives, has partnered with Instructure to integrate into its popular learning management system, Canvas.

UNESCO’s recent Global Education Monitoring Report shows two-thirds of an academic year was lost on average worldwide due to COVID-19. As districts seek to make up for lost ground and combat learning loss, there is a need for solutions with a proven track record of getting students engaged in their learning.

The partnership gives educators productive actions to support students, especially those lost and disengaged after a year of remote learning.

The release focuses on boosting academic engagement and performance by automatically converting events within Canvas, such as handing in assignments, handing them in on time, and earning grades, into Classcraft. Students use their Classcraft points to unlock digital rewards and real-life privileges, like eating in class. This new integration was co-developed last winter with school districts using Classcraft and Canvas by conducting robust interviews with educators and testing prototypes in live classrooms.

In recent years, Classcraft has built a robust digital intervention system to support Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS), multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS), Response to Intervention (RTI), and social, emotional learning (SEL) practices. Its powerful data analytics and proprietary Student Engagement Index help educators understand student motivation by processing over 5 million behaviors every month. By connecting the two platforms, educators unlock the ability to understand how academic engagement and performance correlate in real-time to other behavioral trends observed in the classroom.

“Given everything that’s happened in the last year, student engagement is a critical issue, and we’re very excited to be partnering with Classcraft, who is best-in-class when it comes to this important work,” said Trenton Goble, VP K12 Product Strategy at Instructure. “We’re seeing this as the beginning of a long partnership, and we’re excited to address these challenges in a thoughtful and systemic way that’s culturally relevant to the students we serve.”

“We’re delighted to be working with Canvas! In these challenging times, developing students’ academic and social-emotional skills in hybrid and virtual models has become critical,” said Shawn Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Classcraft. “Working with Instructure, we can do that directly in the digital platforms schools use to conduct learning and empower more teachers to support more students. This partnership makes it frictionless for Canvas educators to implement Classcraft. Because everything is automated, once districts connect the platforms, teachers can see the benefits of using both platforms without lifting a finger.”











About Classcraft

Classcraft helps educators motivate learners to reach their potential through sustainable, playful learning experiences that promote growth and human connection. Founded in 2013 by brothers Shawn and Devin Young and their father, Lauren Young, Classcraft is an award-winning edtech company serving more than 8 million students and educators worldwide. A Quebec-based certified B Corporation, Classcraft is used in more than 160 countries and is available in 11 languages. Learn more at www.classcraft.com.



About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports more than 30 million educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

Attachments