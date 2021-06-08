Global Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) Market Spotlight Report 2021: Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and Takeda Lead Industry Sponsors with the Highest Overall Number of Clinical Trials

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Spotlight: Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Market Spotlight report covers the Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, probability of success, clinical trials, upcoming events, recent events and analyst opinion, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.



Key Takeaways



The publisher estimates that in 2017, there were approximately 5,330 incident cases of Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM) in people aged 40 years and over worldwide, and forecasts that number to increase to 6,920 incident cases by 2026.



It is estimated that the majority of diagnosed cases worldwide were in males in 2017.



Worldwide, incident cases of WM are highest among individuals aged 60-79 years. Imbruvica and tirabrutinib, two small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitors, are the only marketed drugs for WM. These therapies are administered via the oral route.



The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for WM are in Phase II, with only two drugs in Phase III. Therapies in development for WM focus on targets such as B-cell lymphoma 2 (Bcl-2)/Bcl-2 family, Bruton's tyrosine kinase, chemokine receptor 4, lipid rafts, casein kinase 1 epsilon, PI3K/AKT pathway, p110 delta/PIK3CD, and proteasome. These drugs are administered via the oral, intravenous, and subcutaneous routes.



An expected CHMP opinion for Brukinsa is the only high-impact upcoming event for drugs in the WM space. The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I hematologic cancer asset is 9.2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 60%. Drugs, on average, take 9.4 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall oncology space.



The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that almost all trials for WM have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 94% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 6% in Phase III-IV.



The US has a substantial lead in the number of WM clinical trials globally. The UK and France lead the major European markets, while China has the top spot in Asia.



Clinical trial activity in the WM space is dominated by completed trials. Takeda has the highest number of completed clinical trials for WM, with 11 trials.



Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, and Takeda lead the industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for WM.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



KEY TAKEAWAYS



DISEASE BACKGROUND



TREATMENT

Chemotherapy

Targeted drugs

Biological therapy or immunotherapy

Plasmapheresis

Stem cell transplantation (SCT)

EPIDEMIOLOGY



MARKETED DRUGS



PIPELINE DRUGS



RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

LOXO-305 for WM (December 5, 2020)

Aliqopa for WM (October 14, 2020)

Brukinsa for WM (December 16, 2019)

Mavorixafor for WM (July 17, 2019)

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS



PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS



REVENUE OPPORTUNITY



CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX



