Strong Predictive Value of Organoid-Based PARIS® Test to Identify Personalized Treatments in Advanced Cancers Presented at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEngine Precision Medicine, a precision oncology company that pre-tests drugs on patient-derived tumor organoids employing its CLIA-certified PARIS® Test, today presented new data from a study summarizing the predictive value of the PARIS® Test across solid tumors during a poster session (abstract 2602) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology annual meeting, to be held virtually June 4-8, 2021.



The study underscored the strong correlation between treatment outcomes and PARIS® Test results based on an analysis of a 419-patient pan-cancer cohort, mostly in the metastatic setting. Data presented in this study complemented initial findings presented at the 2020 ASCO annual meeting (abstract 3630). Notably, the current study introduced data on clinical outcome predictions based on the results of the PARIS® Test. Study authors also found concordance between PARIS® Test drug responses and known genomic biomarkers, such as KRASG12 mutation and MEK inhibitors. Investigators concluded that PARIS® Test results have a strong correlation with patients’ clinical outcomes in 71.7% of the post-PARIS® Test treated group.

“This study presents for the first time a close correlation between PARIS® Test results and prospective clinical outcomes,” said Astrid Margossian, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer at SEngine Precision Medicine. “Adoption of the PARIS® Test in clinic has accelerated over the past year, helping the oncologist in treatment decisions in 62.3% of cases. Moreover, the strong predictive value of the PARIS® Test provides treating oncologists with a tool to identify personalized therapeutic options to a given patient’s cancer.”

Details related to the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: A cancer organogram test as a guide for oncology treatments in solid tumors: an analysis of 628 tests in 419 patients

First Author: Astrid Margossian, MD, PhD

Senior Author: Carla Grandori, MD, PhD

Abstract Number: 2602

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics— Immunotherapy

About PARIS® Test

The PARIS® Test is a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with drug sensitivity testing of patient-derived live cells combined with robotics and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates actionable drug sensitivity reports for patients and is applicable to all solid tumors including colon, breast, lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Cancer-derived cells grown in 3D outside the body maintain the functionality of the original tumor as well as its genomic characteristics. For cancers where a treatment path is not clear, such as many metastatic and recurrent cancers, the PARIS® Test provides crucial information to treating physicians to match the right drug to the right patient.

About SEngine Precision Medicine

SEngine Precision Medicine Inc. is a precision oncology company revolutionizing cancer therapies by pre-testing drugs on patient-derived 3D cultures utilizing patient specific tumor cells. As a spin-out from the world-renowned Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, SEngine is leveraging over two decades of R&D in diagnostics and drug discovery. The Company is commercializing the PARIS® Test, a next generation diagnostic test that predicts drug responses integrating knowledge of cancer genomics with phenotypic testing of patient-derived live cells combined with robotics and AI-driven computational tools. SEngine’s CLIA certified PARIS® Test generates actionable drug sensitivity reports for patients with solid tumors. SEngine is also pursuing drug discovery via strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical / pharma companies by deploying its precision oncology platform.

Discover more at SengineMedicine.com

