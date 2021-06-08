mophie announces new magnetic ecosystem compatible with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mophie, a leading brand in power, today announced its snap line of magnetic products compatible with the iPhone 12 smartphone family. mophie snap accessories leverage the integrated magnetic array of the iPhone 12 to attach everything from charging cables to vent mounts and portable batteries.



A snap ecosystem feature video may be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZMAwwTF-bsM

“The snap ecosystem from mophie really improves the wireless charging experience,” said Charlie Quong, vice president of product development at mophie. “The snap accessories align with the MagSafe feature of the iPhone 12, making charging a snap every time. The snap ecosystem also brings the magnetic mounting function to other Qi-charging smartphones, including older iPhone models, Samsung Galaxy, and more via the snap adapter included with all snap accessories.”

The mophie snap ecosystem includes:

snap vent mount ($29.95) – The snap vent mount keeps iPhone 12 and other smartphones at the perfect viewing angle while driving and holds it in portrait or landscape mode. The strong magnets secure your phone in place, making it easy to use for GPS navigation or hands‑free calling.

snap+ wireless charger ($34.95) – Conveniently charge iPhone 12 and other devices with just one charger. The snap+ wireless charger provides up to 7.5W of power to iPhone and up to 15W of wireless power to other Qi compatible smartphones, and it can charge through lightweight phone cases1.

snap+ wireless vent mount ($49.95) – Easily charge while you drive! The snap+ wireless charging vent mount delivers up to 15W of power to your phone while holding it at the perfect viewing angle1. The strong magnets secure your phone in place and make it easy to use for GPS navigation or hands‑free calling. The snap+ wireless charger is removable for added versatility, and the snap+ wireless vent mount includes a 20W USB-C car adapter.

snap+ juice pack mini ($49.95) – The snap+ juice pack mini contains a 5,000mAh internal battery and demonstrates mophie’s deep commitment to the performance and convenience of mobile power. Use the USB-C input/output port to quickly recharge the snap+ juice pack mini or to charge another device at up to 12W1. The magnetic array ensures accurate placement so charging begins on contact, and the integrated four-light LED power indicator displays charging status and current battery life.

snap+ wireless stand ($59.95) – Elevate your charging experience while keeping iPhone 12 and other smartphones at the perfect angle. The strong magnets hold your smartphone in landscape or portrait mode, all while delivering a steady charge of up to 7.5W of power to iPhone and up to 15W of wireless power to other Qi compatible smartphones. Plus, the stylish design makes this stand a must-have on any desk or nightstand.

snap+ powerstation stand ($69.95) – Stream movies or make video calls without worrying about a low battery! The all-new snap+ powerstation stand contains a 10,000mAh internal battery and charges iPhone 12 and other devices in an ultra-versatile package. The snap+ powerstation stand includes a magnetic array to take advantage of wireless charging at up to 7.5W of power to iPhone, up to 10W of wireless power to other Qi compatible smartphones, and up to 20W of wired USB-C PD power to quickly charge another smartphone. An adjustable stand folds out to turn the powerstation into a portable stand that charges your phone while you text or stream. The snap+ powerstation stand also includes a standard one-quarter inch tripod socket to take your video calls and content creation to the next level. The magnetic array ensures charging begins on contact, so you get the perfect charge every time.

snap adapter ($19.95) – Easily upgrade your existing device to take advantage of the latest tech with the snap adapter. Two included metallic rings add magnetic hold to any Qi-enabled smartphone. The magnetic rings also mean instant compatibility with all snap and snap+ accessories by mophie. The snap adapter kit is sold separately (includes two rings), while each product in the snap ecosystem includes one in-box snap adapter ring.

Availability:

The snap+ wireless charger, snap vent mount, snap+ wireless vent mount, snap+ juice pack mini, and snap adapter are available now on mophie.com. The snap+ wireless stand and snap+ powerstation stand will be available on mophie.com during summer/fall 2021. Various products in the snap ecosystem will be available at AT&T, Best Buy, Staples, and Verizon stores nationwide. Each product includes a two-year warranty2

1Based on ZAGG Brands internal testing

2mophie warrants these products against defects in materials and workmanship under normal use for a period of two (2) years from the date of retail purchase by the original end-user consumer. See zagg.com/warranty-policies for more details.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2875edc5-f967-41f4-9a50-69f0ebd27dbb